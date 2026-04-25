Five Quick Hits about Texans TE Marlin Klein

1. 2025 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
2. 2023 CFP National Champion
3. 3X Academic All-Big Ten (2023, 2024, 2025)
4. Finished his college career with: 38 receptions, 364 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown
5. 2025 Team Captain
After some trades, the Houston Texans have six picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including a first-rounder and a second round selection.
On first-round pick Keylan Rutledge, Harris said: "He's the toughest, nastiest SOB interior [lineman] they could have found. He's the perfect fit."
"I'm just going to come in. I'm going to work my butt off. I'm going to be the hardest worker in the room. Whatever role you give me, I'm going to embrace it and I'm going to run with it. And I'm going to do my best to be the best at it," Fisher said.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Fisher as "a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator."
The Texans added to the offensive line before nabbing a LB early on Day 3.
The Houston Texans selected Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft at 243rd overall. Here are five things to know about him.
The Texans ended their 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Indiana's first-ever First Team All-American linebacker.
Bond said he'll come in ready to work and compete every day.
Former BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos called Bond an unbelievable receiver who can do it all and can run routes, describing him as a very physical receiver who can make plays in space and break tackles.
The Houston Texans selected Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft at 204th overall. Here are five things to know about him.
With pick No. 204, Houston adds to the wide receiver room.