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Analysts Take: TE Marlin Klein

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:31 PM
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Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Michigan TE Marlin Klein is one of the more unique stories in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Klein played his first two years of American football with the Cologne Crocodiles before relocating to Georgia and committing to Michigan over offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, and others. Last season, Klein earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as well as his third Academic All-Big Ten selection.

At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Klein's athletic testing turned heads at the NFL Combine — a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He ranked 35th on Bruce Feldman's annual Freaks List.

Scouts consistently point to Klein's in-line blocking as his most NFL-ready skill. Draft Nation highlighted his leverage and effort sealing edges and engaging second-level defenders. Pro Football Focus graded him at 77.3 in pass blocking across 75 snaps.

As a receiver, multiple outlets view Klein as a better pass catcher than his college production suggests.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic highlighted Klein as a tall target with a large wingspan who builds up speed smoothly with short-area quickness for clean breaks. Brugler noted that Klein flashes juice to be a threat post-catch on crossers and overs, and stays after his blocks and looks to put defenders on their backs.

Klein's effort and character draw universal praise. Bleacher Report observed that he always looks like he is having a blast on the football field. He served as team captain and is widely regarded as a high-floor prospect with room to grow into a larger role at the next level.

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