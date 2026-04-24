Takeaways from First Round Pick G Keylan Rutledge's post-selection press conference 

Houston traded up two spots with the Buffalo Bills to select Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding a physical, nasty interior lineman who is already laser-focused on his new quarterback.

"I've watched a little C.J. Stroud for sure. He can dice it up out there," Rutledge said shortly after being drafted. "He's a baller. So he's one that I want to go out there and compete for every day. I want to do anything to keep that guy upright, keep him protected. And obviously, the running game — have him, let's go run the ball so it can be easier for him to go dice it up out there. So I'm excited to get after it."

The two-time All-ACC first-teamer out of Georgia Tech checks in at 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds, and his physicality is exactly what the Texans were looking for up front. Rutledge doesn't just block defenders — he wants to punish them.

"That's just who I want to be as a football player, right? You want to be tough. You want to be relentless. You want to punch somebody in the face up front. You want to set the tone," Rutledge said. "And I think that's what I do. That's what I'm going to bring every day, day in and day out. I'm going to control what I can control. And that's how hard I play, how I finish, how I strain, how detailed I am."

Rutledge's path to becoming a first-round pick was anything but guaranteed. He began his college career at Middle Tennessee State as a three-star recruit before transferring to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2024 season, where he quickly established himself as one of the top interior linemen in college football. That underdog mentality still fuels him.

"I'm gonna come in and compete. That's what I've always done. That's what's got me here," he said. "You look at me as a high school prospect, you don't think I'm here, but I'm a competitor. I'm gonna work day in and day out and that's just what I do."

Beyond his own development, Rutledge already has his eyes on the bigger picture in Houston.

"I'm just ready to get there and do whatever the team needs me to do. Do whatever coach needs me to do."

That toughness — the willingness to push through and bring everyone around him along for the ride — is what Rutledge believes he adds to an already talented Texans roster.

"I think that comes with toughness, how you push through things when stuff don't feel right, how you push your teammates beside you," he said. "I think that's what I bring to Houston. And I'm just so, so excited to get down there and get to work."