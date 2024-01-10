Talk to Reality: Stroud excited for first playoff appearance

In their rookie campaigns, Stroud has already passed for more than 4,000 yards, Anderson has racked up a single-season rookie franchise record seven sacks and Dell was the second-leading receiver for Houston just behind Nico Collins before he got hurt. Since his injury, Hutchinson has stepped in and Scruggs has found playing time on the line after dealing with an injury himself.

This group of rookies now prepares for another first – the first playoff game of their young careers.

"They've said it's no difference," Stroud said about what the veterans have told them about the playoffs. "It's just what you make it. For me, I think that's one thing that I can appreciate is the honesty, just not blowing things up with them. They're always going to be honest with me and not tell me something's bigger than what it is or lesser than what it's going to be. It's just football.

"Just be yourself, is what they always tell me. I've played in playoff games before, big games. The less that you put pressure on yourself, I feel like the more you just execute and do your job. That's when good things happen."

The good thing for the rookies is their first playoff game experience in the NFL comes at home in the friendly confines of NRG Stadium with what Stroud is looking forward to being a raucous Texans crowd.