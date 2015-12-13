Texans fall 27-6 to Patriots

The Texans special teams forced a fumble punt return by Keshawn Martin in the third quarter. John Simon recovered the muffed punt at the New England 21-yard line, but Houston was unable to convert the turnover into points.

Wearing their battle red uniforms, the Texans defense held Tom Brady and the Patriots to a three-and-out on their first series. Brady bounced back on the next drive, connecting with Martin on a two-yard touchdown pass, giving New England an early 7-0 lead.

The Texans offense scored two field goals on back-to-back drives in the first half. Nick Novak's attempts from 37 and 45 yards were good, and ending up being the only points the Texans would score.

Brady would lead the Patriots on two more scoring drives in the second quarter. Stephen Gostkowski added a 43-yard field goal. Gronkowski caught a one-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 17-6 lead heading into halftime.

The Patriots scored 10 unanswered points in the second half.

A fourth sack on Hoyer resulted in a fumble at the Houston seven-yard line. The turnover set up New England's third touchdown of the night. James White's two-yard run extended the Patriots' lead 27-6 with 12:04 left in the game.