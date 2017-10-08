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Texans fall 42-34 to Chiefs

Oct 08, 2017 at 04:11 PM

The Houston Texans fell 42-34 to the Kansas City Chiefs, losing more than just a primetime Sunday night game. The Texans defense suffered a big blow, losing both J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on the opening series.

Despite the loss, Deshaun Watson threw for 261 yards, five touchdown passes, which tied an NFL rookie record. The Texans rookie quarterback also rushed for 31 yards on three carries. DeAndre Hopkins had 52 yards receiving and three touchdowns catches. Will Fuller V scored two touchdowns. The Texans rushed for 144 yards, led by Lamar Miller who had 74 yards on 15 carries.

Alex Smith was 29-of-37 for 324 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Kareem Hunt rushed for 107 yards on 29 carries. Harrison Butker was 5-of-5 in field goal attempts from 35, 42, 41, 35, 49 yards. The Chiefs punted just twice, scoring on 8-of-10 possessions.

The Texans fell behind early, who scored 16 unanswered points to begin the game. On the opening drive, Mercilus exited with a chest injury and did not return. Watt was carted off the field after he suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg.

Smith threw two touchdown passes to Charcandrick West in the first half, while Harrison Butker added three field goals. After D'Onta Foreman's fumble in Houston territory, the Chiefs recovered and converted the turnover into three points. Houston trailed 16-0 with a 4:21 left in the second quarter.

Watson orchestrated just one scoring drive in the first half, which came on the following drive. Foreman rushed for a 25-yard gain on the drive immediately after Watson's 13-yard scramble for a first down. Hopkins caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Watson connected with Fuller on two touchdown passes in the second half.

On fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter, Fuller made a nine-yard touchdown catch.

With 12:00 in the fourth quarter, Watson's deep pass to Fuller resulted in a 48-yard touchdown. The Texans moved within one score, 26-20.

The Chiefs answered with a score of their own. Smith threw his third touchdown pass on a 10-yard catch by De'Anthony Thomas. After a failed two-point conversion, Kansas City took a 32-20 lead.

After a three-and-out series by Houston, Tyreek Hill added a 82-yard punt return for another Chiefs touchdown. Kansas City extended its lead 39-20 with 7:41 remaining.

Hopkins caught two touchdown passes to end the Houston's final two drives of the game.

The Texans fall to 2-3 on the season and will host the (0-5) Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Game: Texans vs. Chiefs

Check out photos of the Houston Texans as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.

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