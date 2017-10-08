Texans fall 42-34 to Chiefs

The Houston Texans fell 42-34 to the Kansas City Chiefs, losing more than just a primetime Sunday night game. The Texans defense suffered a big blow, losing both J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on the opening series.

Despite the loss, Deshaun Watson threw for 261 yards, five touchdown passes, which tied an NFL rookie record. The Texans rookie quarterback also rushed for 31 yards on three carries. DeAndre Hopkins had 52 yards receiving and three touchdowns catches. Will Fuller V scored two touchdowns. The Texans rushed for 144 yards, led by Lamar Miller who had 74 yards on 15 carries.

Alex Smith was 29-of-37 for 324 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Kareem Hunt rushed for 107 yards on 29 carries. Harrison Butker was 5-of-5 in field goal attempts from 35, 42, 41, 35, 49 yards. The Chiefs punted just twice, scoring on 8-of-10 possessions.

The Texans fell behind early, who scored 16 unanswered points to begin the game. On the opening drive, Mercilus exited with a chest injury and did not return. Watt was carted off the field after he suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg.