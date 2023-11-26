Texans rookies make more NFL history | Week 12 

Nov 26, 2023 at 01:12 PM
Josh Koch
DellJAX

C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell have already made plenty of NFL history this season as rookies on their own.

On Sunday, they continued to etch their names into the history books among some of the best rookies to ever play the game. This record though came for what they've done as a duo.

With 6:37 left in the second quarter against Jacksonville at NRG Stadium, Stroud rolled out of a collapsing pocket to buy more time. Eventually, Stroud fired it towards the end zone and hit Dell for a seven-yard touchdown.

The score was the seventh between the duo this season. Stroud and Dell became the sixth rookie quarterback-receiving combo in NFL history to connect for at least seven touchdowns in a season. They are the first rookie combo to do this since Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton accomplished the feat in 2012.

Dell already owns the single-season franchise rookie record for touchdown receptions at six, which he set last week against the Cardinals in a 21-16 win.

