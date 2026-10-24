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Texans vs. Giants By the Numbers

Oct 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM
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John Harris

Texans Analyst

An image from the October 21st, 2026 regular season practice at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.
JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the October 21st, 2026 regular season practice at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.

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It's time to dive into the numbers for this matchup with the New York Giants. Let's rock on Battle Red Day upcoming on Sunday.

Texans vs. Giants: A Series That Started in Houston's Favor

1 – The Texans went 1-0 against the Giants all-time to start the series between the two. In November 2002, the Texans' inaugural season, Houston beat the playoff-bound Giants at Reliant Stadium 16-14.

0 – In five meetings since, the Texans have not beaten the Giants, losing five consecutive times, including the last meeting at MetLife Stadium in 2022.

C.J. Stroud and the Nico Collins Effect

5 – Texans QB C.J. Stroud was brilliant in London in the Texans' win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result of his 24-of-34, 312-yard, three-TD performance, he was awarded the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week award for the fourth time in his career.

68%+ – In every game that WR Nico Collins has played, Stroud has completed 68% of his passes or higher in those four games.

55% & 59% – In the two games that Nico missed, Stroud completed well under 60% of his passes. Nico's pretty valuable, huh?

Tank Dell's Return After 673 Days

673 – Sunday will be 673 days since beloved Texans WR Tank Dell took the field for the Texans. He was injured on Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City as he caught a touchdown for the Texans and hasn't been on the field since. As such, Reliant Stadium will fall down when Tank walks on the field wearing the number one for the first time ever and joins his mates for the first time in over 22 months.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Mr. Walk-Off

7 – K Ka'imi Fairbairn has hit SEVEN walk-off, last-second field goal winners for the Texans in his career. They are as follows…

  • 2018 at Indianapolis
  • 2018 vs. Dallas
  • 2019 Playoff game vs. Buffalo
  • 2023 at Tennessee
  • 2024 vs. Buffalo
  • 2025 at Tennessee
  • 2026 at Jacksonville (London)

That last one, ohhh, man, how great was that one last week?!?

Will Anderson Jr. vs. the Giants' Pass Rush

8 – The New York Giants have eight sacks as a team six weeks into the 2026 season.

7.5 – DE Will Anderson Jr. has 7.5 sacks, on his own, to lead the Texans.

Furthermore, the Giants had five of those eight sacks in one game – Washington – the game that ended in a tie.

Foster Moreau's Career-Best Pace

3 – After last week's two-TD performance in London, Texans TE Foster Moreau has three receiving touchdowns for the 2026 season.

4 – He has as many, or more, TD through six weeks as he had in four of his seven seasons as a pro. The most he's had in any one season is five and it's trending toward nine for this season. Here's hoping Foster can break his season high in 2026.

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