Texans vs. Titans By the Numbers: Week 5 Stats, Streaks and Series History

It's time to dive into the numbers for this 49th battle between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. Let's go "By the #s" right here.

Texans vs. Titans: A Dead-Even All-Time Series

48 – There have been 48 matchups between the two franchises: 24 years at twice a year.

24 – Each team has won exactly half of the matchups.

12 – Each team has won exactly half of the matchups in each building. The Texans are 12-12 at Reliant Stadium and 12-12 at Nissan Stadium, giving the Titans the exact same record home and away.

One Last Trip to Nissan Stadium

1 – The Titans and Texans will play one final time at Nissan Stadium, as the Titans will move into their new building next season.

C.J. Stroud's Precision and Ball Security

11 – In three contests at Nissan Stadium since 2023, Texans QB C.J. Stroud has played just one series and 11 snaps. That series took place on the first drive of the game in 2024 in Week 18. He finished it with a TD throw to WR Nico Collins, and that was that for his snaps in that building.

87.5% – Stroud was brilliant on Sunday against Dallas with throws under 15 yards. He finished with 14 completions on 16 attempts, missing just once toward each sideline. He was nearly perfect between the numbers at all three levels.

0 – Stroud has also stayed away from turnovers. In fact, he has zero turnover-worthy throws all season. He's playing some of the best football of his four-year career.

Will Anderson Jr.'s Special Teams Impact

2 – DE Will Anderson Jr. blocked a field goal for the second time in his career. In 2023 at Jacksonville, he had a key block in the first half, and last week against Dallas, he had another block of a long FG attempt by Dallas K Brandon Aubrey. Then, he NEARLY blocked another one: the last extra point of the game. Had he gotten that one too, the game would've changed immensely over the last 40 seconds.

Nico Collins Is Off to a Fast Start

14 – Texans Pro Bowler Nico Collins has seven receptions in each of the two games that he's played in 2026. He started the game vs. Dallas with a 45-yard catch-and-run, then caught two TDs along the way.

Winless Squads, Second Straight Season

2 – For the second consecutive season, these two teams meet as winless squads. Last year, they met in Houston both 0-3, and this year, they will meet with 0-4 records in Nashville.

Jadeveon Clowney's Early Impact

1.5 – Similar to Nico, Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney missed the middle two games of the season. When he did play against Buffalo and Dallas, it's clear that he's one of the Texans' best defensive players in the first quarter of the season. He has 1.5 sacks on the season in two games, second in sacks per game for the Texans.