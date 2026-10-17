Texans vs. Jaguars By the Numbers: Week 6 London Stats and Series History

We are back in London! Let's GO!! It's time to dive into the numbers for this matchup with the Jaguars…time to rock!

The Texans Head Back to London

2 – This is the second time for the Texans to play in London and the second time that the Texans have faced off with the Jacksonville Jaguars there.

Texans vs. Jaguars: The Series and Last Year's Split

49 – This is the 49th meeting between the Jaguars and the Texans.

32 – The Texans lead the all-time series 32-16 with no ties. After taking a 25-24 all-time series lead last week against the Titans, the Texans have the edge in the all-time series against two of the three AFC South teams.

46 – After two hard-hitting, incredible contests in 2025, the Texans and Jaguars finished in a points tie, both teams having won at home by seven points.

19 – The Texans won the second matchup of the two teams at Reliant Stadium with the second-largest comeback in Texans history. Trailing 29-10 late in the third quarter, the Texans fought their way back, scoring 26 unanswered points for a 36-29 amazing win.

Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter Bring the Heat

7.5 – DE Will Anderson Jr. finished the game against the Titans in Week 5 with three sacks. He went OFF in the fourth quarter and was a total menace for the Titans. Those three sacks catapulted him to No. 1 in the NFL with 7.5 sacks.

13 – Will and DE Danielle Hunter combined for 13 pressures on Titans QB Cam Ward.

3.5 – Last year in the Week 10 comeback, Hunter had one of the best games of his career, finishing with 3.5 sacks…and more.

31.5 – Those sacks totaled 31.5 yards in losses for the Jaguars. He also finished with four TFLs, four QB hits and one forced fumble. Completely dominating performance.

Derek Stingley Jr. vs. Trevor Lawrence

4 – Of CB Derek Stingley Jr.'s 15 career interceptions, he has four of them off the Jaguars and QB Trevor Lawrence, including the first of his career in 2022 at Jacksonville. That's four times as many as he has against the other two AFC South teams combined (zero vs. Indianapolis and one vs. Tennessee).

The Jaguars' Hot Streak and London Record

12 – The Jaguars and Texans met in Week 10 at Reliant Stadium, and the Texans had that 19-point comeback for the 36-29 sterling win. Neither team lost again in the 2025 regular season. In fact, the Jaguars have lost just once (at Denver in Week 2) since they lost that heartbreaker in Houston; it's been 12 wins in 13 regular-season games for the Jaguars.

8 – The Jaguars have won eight games over in London all-time, losing seven for an 8-7 record (which should've been 7-8 if the Eagles hadn't, well, finished the game as poorly as they did vs. Jacksonville last Sunday).