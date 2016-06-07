Vandermeer's View: 5 OTA Takeaways

4. These aren't your pre-2014 Texans

Only eight of the 22 starters will be from before the O'Brien era got started. That's still a pretty high number but they're all good players and in there for a reason. Make no mistake though, the bulk of this team will be from the last three drafts and the free agents picked up since 2014. The Texans need productive years from particularly the '14 and '15 draft choices to get to where they want to go. It's encouraging that players like Xavier Su'a-filo, Alfred Blue, C.J. Fiedorowicz, Andre Hal, Jaelen Strong, Keith Mumphery, Kevin Johnson and Benardrick McKinney, to name a few, all played significant roles in the 7-2 finish.