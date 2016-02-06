Vandermeer's View: Texans headed to Mexico

Feb 06, 2016 at 01:02 PM
580VandermeerRP.jpg

The Texans will play in front of their biggest crowd ever, possibly the most to see an NFL game, when they face the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 21.

The last time the NFL was there was back in October, 2005, in the league's very first regular season game on foreign soil. Arizona thumped San Francisco 31-14 behind six field goals from former Texan Neil Rackers. Alex Smith (we know him too well) completed his first NFL pass in mop up duty for the 49ers. The Oilers last visited in a 1994 preseason game against Dallas that drew 112,376 fans, an NFL record.

This will be one of the most iconic stadiums the Texans have visited. Azteca is where Diego Maradona scored the "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup. It also hosted the "Game of the Century)," when Italy knocked off West Germany 4–3 in extra time in one of the 1970 semifinal matches.

And now the NFL returns for the first time since that 2005 NFC West matchup that drew over 103,000 fans. David Carr's little brother will lead the Raiders. Both teams should be in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC. The drama will be delicious in front of a wild crowd.

It'll be up to Bill O'Brien to try to keep the team in rhythm during what should be a very different week. No word on when the team will fly down, but you can bet it will be earlier than the normal 24 hour arrival time. The good news is that, as opposed to a trek to London, this is only a two hour, fifteen minute flight to a city that's in the same time zone as Houston. Heck, you can drive there in about 17 hours.

Another factor regarding the game is altitude. Mexico City is 7,382 feet above sea level. That's almost 2,000 feet higher than Denver, or 40 percent of a mile. Hydration will be a big internal topic for both teams.

It'll be interesting to see how many Texans fans either make the trip or already reside in Mexico City. During the Cards-Niners matchup over a decade ago there were apparently more Cowboys fans than anything. But times have changed and this game presents a great opportunity to showcase the Texans to the Mexican audience.

📸 Historia de la NFL en Estadio Azteca

La NFL ha jugado partidos en el Estadio Azteca en México en el pasado, incluyendo el primer partido de la temporada regular en el 2005 entre los 49ers y los Cardinals.

No Title
1 / 7
No Title
2 / 7
No Title
3 / 7
No Title
4 / 7
No Title
5 / 7
No Title
6 / 7
No Title
7 / 7
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising