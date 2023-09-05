Who plays center...plus MORE uniform questions | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.
Rhoda Clark: Dear Drew, What kind of injury does Juice Scruggs have, and how long will he be on the injured list. And WHO will be the starting center in his place on Sunday at Baltimore?
DD: Scruggs left the preseason finale at New Orleans with a leg injury, and he's on the injured reserve. The soonest he could return would be Week 5 when the Texans go to Atlanta. That's October 8. He started at center in each of the three preseason contests.
In his place, there are several possibilities. Rookie Jarrett Patterson is listed as the starter on the latest unofficial depth chart the team released. Jimmy Morrissey is on the practice squad, but has started games for the Texans at center. The club also traded for Kendrick Green last week, and he's started games at the spot for Pittsburgh. For now, it looks like it'll be Patterson.
Denzell Davis: Dear Drew, Who will wear the Captains' patches this season?
DD: The team announced yesterday that quarterback C.J. Stroud, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre will be the captains for 2023. Ward was a 49ers captain the last two seasons, while Tunsil became a Texans captain midway through last year. It's the first go-round as captains for Stroud and Pitre.
Brad Sharp: Why did the Texans cut Desmond King and Roy Lopez?
DD: The Texans liked both, but ultimately those two were the odd men out in very competitive roster spots. King signed quickly with the Steelers after he was released, and Lopez remains a free agent.
Ricardo Madrigal: Dear Drew, When are we going to get a look at the uniforms and merchandise for the upcoming 2024 season?
DD: Executive Vice President Doug Vosik spoke about it last week with Marc Vandermeer and John Harris on Texans All Access, and said it'll happen in April of 2024 before the NFL Draft. You can listen to that conversation below.
Marcus Parker: Dear Drew, Are the red helmets just for special occasions or can they rotate them periodically?DD: They'll wear them three times this year. We know for sure Battle Red Day at the end of November against the Jaguars will be one of the occasions. Maybe opening day, with the Liberty White jerseys and pants, too? The team tweeted out THIS photo of J.J. Watt wearing a Battle Red helmet with the icy whites. Was that a foreshadowing? Mmmmmmaybe. Maybe not, though.