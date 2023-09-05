Who plays center...plus MORE uniform questions | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Rhoda Clark: Dear Drew, What kind of injury does Juice Scruggs have, and how long will he be on the injured list. And WHO will be the starting center in his place on Sunday at Baltimore?

DD: Scruggs left the preseason finale at New Orleans with a leg injury, and he's on the injured reserve. The soonest he could return would be Week 5 when the Texans go to Atlanta. That's October 8. He started at center in each of the three preseason contests.

In his place, there are several possibilities. Rookie Jarrett Patterson is listed as the starter on the latest unofficial depth chart the team released. Jimmy Morrissey is on the practice squad, but has started games for the Texans at center. The club also traded for Kendrick Green last week, and he's started games at the spot for Pittsburgh. For now, it looks like it'll be Patterson.