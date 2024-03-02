3 stars - Combine day three - RB, WR, QB | Combine Superstars

Now, let's move to wide receivers and oh my goodness. The name of the game is Three Stars, which means I'm leaving, at least, a dozen receivers out of this top trio. That's how great this draft class tested on Saturday evening.

3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington - Odunze wouldn't leave Lucas OIl Stadium until he ran a sub-6.6 second 3-cone. He was the last athlete left on the field and for all the noise about top prospects skipping the Combine, he stayed and competed. Keep in mind, Odunze is number three OVERALL in the Harris 100. His eventual 3-cone time was outstanding for a 6-3, 212 lb. wide receiver. He posted a 6.88 in the 3-cone and a 4.03 short shuttle. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-4 broad jump. He tested in EVERY category while lower ranked WRs didn't even show up on site. Salud, Rome.

2. WR Brian Thomas Jr, LSU - Thomas is a player often associated with the Texans, as many have mocked Thomas to the Texans at pick No. 23. He showed why EVERY team with a WR need should be interested. He tested through the freakin' roof. Thomas ran the second best 40-time in the WR group at 4.33 seconds. Then, he posted a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-6 broad jump. He's 6-3 and 209 lb. How are those numbers for real? Totally crushed it, but he's just the number two star because the Longhorn duo went OFF.

1. WRs Xavier Worthy & Adonai Mitchell, Texas - There are a few position duos in this draft class, but no duo left more of an impression than these two. Worthy did one test, running the fastest 40-time in the history of the Combine - he ran 4.21 on his second run. And, it broke the internet, while Lucas Oil Stadium went NUTS. It was one of my favorite Combine moments ever. Mitchell led the WR with a 4.34 second 40-yard dash until Worthy ran. Regardless, Mitchell did the entire workout. He posted a 39.5-inch vertical and an 11-4 broad jump, in addition to his blazing 40-yard dash. Those are ALL ridiculous numbers and the fact that they came from two receivers from the same school is just unreal.