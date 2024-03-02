Combine Three Stars - CB, S, TE | Combine Superstars

Now, let's move to safeties where there were a few standout performances

3. S Cole Bishop, Utah - I've been a huge fan of Bishop for a while and he was one of my top five safeties heading into the Combine. After his performance, he should be top five for plenty of teams in the near future. He ran 4.45 at 6-2, 206 lb, posted a 39-inch vertical jump and a 10-4 broad jump. Versatile player with speed at the safety position? Yes sir, I'll take him.

2. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech - The Red Raiders dominated the top two spots. DT-D fell just slightly behind his teammate with one of the best safety performances in years. He ran 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, then posted a 38-inch vertical and a 10-3 broad jump. He was one of the top three overall players at the Shrine Bowl and he followed that up with this performance in Indy. Wow.

1. S Tyler Owens, Texas Tech - Owens may not believe in space, but the man flew today in a near record-setting broad jump. The all-time mark is 12-3 from former Pro Bowl CB Byron Jones and Owens came up one inch short of tying that record at 12-2. Then, he went over 40 inches in the vertical jump at 41-inches. A couple of impressive athletes at safety at Texas Tech.

And, finally, we move over to the offensive side of the ball and the tight ends, where TE1 (Brock Bowers) chose not to work out.

3. TE Devin Culp, Washington - The former Washington Husky TE did one test and killed it. He ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and that was that. He flew down the track and stoked the imaginations of plenty of scouts/teams with that blazing time.

2. TE Theo Johnson, Penn State - Johnson followed up a solid Senior Bowl with a complete performance at the Combine on Friday evening. He ran the 2nd best 40-yard dash in the tight end group (4.57) and then was 2nd in the TE group with a 39.5-inch vertical. He hit 10-5 on the broad jump, 7.15 seconds in the 3-cone drill and 4.19 seconds in the short shuttle. He had just one concentration drop during the gauntlet. He looked smooth and quick in his routes during the workout.