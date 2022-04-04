A Hall of Fame Possibility at 245th Overall | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first article in a series detailing the history of all 11 Draft Picks the Texans currently own. 245, their seventh-rounder, is below. The next pick is 207th, and will be profiled tomorrow.

The odds are against it happening, but the Texans could find themselves a future Hall of Famer with the 245th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Washington did so back in 1965, when it selected linebacker Chris Hanburger out of North Carolina in the 18th round. There were just 14 teams in the NFL back then, and 20 rounds of the annual Draft.

Because of a 2020 trade with Dallas, Houston's final pick in this year's Draft is the Cowboys' seventh-rounder, which is 245th overall.

Since 1943, 75 players have been picked in that spot, and 37 of them never played a snap in a regular season NFL game. Of the 38 who did, seven wound up starting 32 games or more in their career, while three started 100 games or more.

In a 1965 NFL Draft remembered mainly for Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers going third and fourth overall to the Bears, Hanburger was plucked by Washington and wound up thriving for 14 seasons there. Playing right linebacker, with former Oilers Head Coach Jack Pardee at left linebacker, Hanburger went to nine Pro Bowls and was a five-time member of the AP All-Pro first team. He rang up 45.5 career sacks, picked off 19 passes, recovered 17 fumbles and scored five touchdowns on defense.