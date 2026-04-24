Analysts Take: G Keylan Rutledge 

The Houston Texans moved up two spots on draft night, trading with the Buffalo Bills to select Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
On Texans Radio, John Harris hailed as a perfect culture fit, calling him tough, a player who is "swarming" and has an approach to the game to similar to newly signed G Wyatt Teller — the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who joined Houston in free agency this March.
Harris had been high on Rutledge for weeks, calling him "a mauler with real man's strength and a captain's spirit" and — "a refined, intelligent man smasher at guard." NFL.com's Lance Zierlein echoed the praise, highlighting Rutledge's excellent contact pop, his ability to generate knockback on double teams, and his purposeful punch in pass protection.
The consensus across the draft evaluation community is clear: Rutledge is a tone-setter.
SI.com's Jared Koch made the case for Rutledge as a Houston fit before the pick was even made, describing an offensive front being built around "physicality, violence, and a mindset that mimics Houston's overarching SWARM mentality. Rutledge, Koch wrote, "fits that mold to perfection," pairing a well-renowned one-on-one mentality with above-average athleticism and a team captain pedigree at both of his college stops.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Rutledge high marks for his ability to generate knockback on double teams, his smoothness and timing on combo blocks to the second level, and his purposeful punch in pass protection. Zierlein described him as "a burly, experienced right guard with excellent contact pop and a rugged field demeanor that will appeal to offensive line coaches".
Oliver Connolly of Read Optional graded Rutledge as a top-50 projection, calling him "a compact, well-built, violent guard" who "dents the front single-handedly on contact" and "crushes players at the second level." Connolly noted that Rutledge plays with a throwback style and unorthodox technique, but as he put it, "it's a style that works for him." With a 5.05 forty, a 9.62 Explosive Index, and the raw power to blast NFL-caliber linemen off the ball and reset the front, Rutledge's physical profile backed up everything evaluators saw on tape.
NFLDraftBuzz.com reinforced the theme, noting that Rutledge's Combine performance answered questions the tape alone couldn't settle. He posted the best short shuttle of any offensive lineman in Indianapolis along with a 32.5-inch vertical, confirming what his basketball and shot-put background had always suggested — this is a genuinely athletic interior lineman at 316 pounds, not just a phone-booth mauler. NFLDraftBuzz noted that Senior Bowl coaches actually had to pull him back because he was too competitive — "the kind of problem you want with a young lineman."
Rutledge's journey to the first round is a remarkable story in itself. From Franklin County High School in Royston, Georgia, he worked his way up at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Georgia Tech — surviving a car accident along the way that nearly cost him his foot. He earned back-to-back first-team All-ACC honors and a third-team AP All-American nod, started all 26 games as a Yellow Jacket, and turned heads at the NFL Combine with an impressive 9.53 Relative Athletic Score. His Senior Bowl cross-training at center only added to his appeal.
The selection continues a series of offensive line moves by Texans Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio, who added Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller, and Evan Brown in free agency while re-signing Ed Ingram. With Teller and other vets in the room to mentor and guide, Rutledge lands in the ideal environment to develop.
Tune in to Texans All-Access with Marc Vandermeer and John Harris on Sports Radio 610, the Odyssey app, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts for continuing 2026 NFL Draft coverage and analysis.