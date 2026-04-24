Analysts Take: G Keylan Rutledge 

The consensus across the draft evaluation community is clear: Rutledge is a tone-setter.

SI.com's Jared Koch made the case for Rutledge as a Houston fit before the pick was even made, describing an offensive front being built around "physicality, violence, and a mindset that mimics Houston's overarching SWARM mentality. Rutledge, Koch wrote, "fits that mold to perfection," pairing a well-renowned one-on-one mentality with above-average athleticism and a team captain pedigree at both of his college stops.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Rutledge high marks for his ability to generate knockback on double teams, his smoothness and timing on combo blocks to the second level, and his purposeful punch in pass protection. Zierlein described him as "a burly, experienced right guard with excellent contact pop and a rugged field demeanor that will appeal to offensive line coaches".

Oliver Connolly of Read Optional graded Rutledge as a top-50 projection, calling him "a compact, well-built, violent guard" who "dents the front single-handedly on contact" and "crushes players at the second level." Connolly noted that Rutledge plays with a throwback style and unorthodox technique, but as he put it, "it's a style that works for him." With a 5.05 forty, a 9.62 Explosive Index, and the raw power to blast NFL-caliber linemen off the ball and reset the front, Rutledge's physical profile backed up everything evaluators saw on tape.