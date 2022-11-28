Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Dolphins

The Texans needed to score and score fast. So, they put 11 personnel on the field with Jordan Akins as the lone tight end. The Texans came out in a condensed two by two formation with Akins and Phillip Dorsett to the boundary side. As they'd done all day long, the Dolphins brought five after QB Kyle Allen. Big Dolphins DT John Jenkins used a swim move to get right into the face of Allen who was under duress most of the day. Akins, though, ran a traditional RB route - the Texas route/circle route. He started to the flat and then circled back to the middle of the field. Just before Jenkins delivered another vicious hit on Allen, the QB gunned one to Akins who had momentum to the middle of the field right at the first down stick. He then hit the gas, made one defender miss and then trucked another Miami defender near the goal line. Knowing Jordan, I'm sure he hit that defender with all he had as if to make up for the fumble earlier in the game. Akins made contact at the five yard line and then just carried future Pro Bowl safety Jevon Holland into the end zone for the Texans second touchdown of the second half.