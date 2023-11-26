C.J. Stroud runs for touchdown, M-V-P chants ring out

Nov 26, 2023 at 02:08 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

CJTDJAX

C.J. Stroud called his own number and high-stepped into the end zone for a third quarter touchdown.

Stroud, who's 1-yard scoring run capped off a 7-play, 46 yard drive that lasted 3:39, ran to the sideline as M-V-P chants boomed from the NRG Stadium crowd.

The Matt Ammendola extra point gave Houston it's first lead of the afternoon, 14-13, over the visiting Jaguars.

The drive began at the Jacksonville 46-yard line, thanks to a Derek Stingley, Jr. interception. From there, Stroud found running back Devin Singletary for a 6-yard completion to start the possession. A 3-yard pass to wide receiver Nico Collins followed, and on 3rd-and-1, Stroud went back to Collins. This time, however, the duo linked up for a 22-yard completion that took the Texans offense into the red zone.

Singletary carried outside to the left and up the sideline for a 14-yard pickup, giving Houston a 1st-and-Goal at the Jaguars' 1-yard line.

Three plays later, Stroud scampered in for the touchdown run.

It was Stroud's third rushing touchdown of 2023, and earlier in the game he threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell.

