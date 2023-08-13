DeMeco Drops: 'We're always ready to compete'

On S ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ flying around today

"What have I seen from Jimmie [Ward]? I've seen a guy who looks comfortable in what we're asking him to do. And you see a guy who is playing the way I've seen him play for several years now. He's playing with his hair on fire. He's all over the field, he's controlling the back end, and with the tandem of him and [Jalen] Pitre it's just awesome to watch. Both guys play similar styles – flying around but under control and still making plays – a lot of plays on the ball were made. We look at it today, Jimmie [Ward] and [Jalen] Pitre probably made half of the plays on the defensive side of the ball. So, it's fun. It's encouraging to see your veteran guys, guys that you're going to count on making plays the way that Jimmie [Ward] has made. It's been fun. Now, he's just got to finish those interceptions."

On CB ﻿Tavierre Thomas﻿ and CB ﻿Desmond King II﻿ switching over to the nickel position and not having much of a drop off at the position

"With any guys that play in our defensive secondary, we want guys who are versatile – guys who can do multiple things. It's hard to pin hole just one position-player. So that nickel position, we want a guy who has some flexibility to do a little bit of everything in the secondary – whether that's safety or corner – helping out on special teams is very valuable. When we can find guys that have versatility – and that's what 'T.T.' [Tavierre Thomas] brings, what Desmond [King II] brings. Both guys are really consistent players in there at the nickel position and we're happy to have both of them."

On the defense being a step or two ahead of the offense today

"The mentality of the defense is SWARM and that doesn't change, right? We want to be an attacking, aggressive defense, and it's 11 guys flying around with their hair on fire making plays and playing for each other. But it's also a discipline brand of football. It's not everyone's just running all over the place and not knowing exactly where they should be. It's about that puzzle coming together – it's 11 pieces playing together, playing in sync and it's going to be a swarming, attacking defense. That's what you see out here in practice and that's what you'll see during games."

On knowing the Miami Dolphins scheme inside and out

"I'm excited to go against Miami and their offensive scheme. What Miami poses a little differently is they do a lot of motion, right? Whether it's jet-motion or motioning receivers out in opposition. It's different snap points, so it's a really challenging offense to go against. I played against those guys last year and it was probably one of the toughest challenges with how much they move pre snap. And the pre snap motion, it causes hesitation in some players, it causes communication errors, so Mike [McDaniel] has done a really good job of having those guys move in various positions to make guys communicate – to kind of dictate to the defense. So, it's going to be a really awesome challenge for us defensively, because I think we can pick it up in our communication across the board. So, it's coming in at the right time for us to have those guys come in."

On what he's learned from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

"What I've learned from Mike [McDaniel] is, Mike is a very hard worker. Mike is the first one in the building every day – whether it's 3 a.m. – I don't think the guy ever sleeps. He's a very hard worker and he's very detailed. When it comes to the run game, the pass game – he's very detailed in his thought process of how he approaches how he calls a game, attacking certain players, attacking schemes. He's one of the best at it. So, I'm really happy for Mike and the opportunity he has there with the Dolphins, and I think they'll have a really good team this year."

On what he saw from WR ﻿Tank Dell﻿ when he was still at the University of Houston