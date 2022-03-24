Lovie Smith and Texans Staffers Attend Cincinnati Bearcats Pro Day

A busy week of college pro days continued for Lovie Smith on Thursday in Cincinnati.
The Texans Head Coach attended the University of Cincinnati's Pro Day, as several members of the 13-1 NCAA semifinalist squad from last fall are likely to be picked this year in the NFL Draft.
Smith was at Texas A&M's Pro Day on Tuesday, and Ohio State's yesterday. He went to Michigan and Georgia last week for those schools' pro days as well.
The Bearcats have six players in the Harris 100, which is the ranking of the Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects by Houston Texans Football Analyst John Harris. CB Ahmad Gardner is seventh in those rankings, and more than a dozen Cincinnati players worked out and went through drills for NFL scouts, coaches and talent evaluators.
Two Bearcats have been selected in franchise history, as LB Antwan Peek was drafted in the third round in 2003, and DE/OLB Connor Barwin was a second-round selection in 2009.
Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett and Offensive Line Coach George Warhop played together for Cincinnati in the early 1980's.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28, and Houston has 11 selections. The Texans have a pair of first-rounders, a second-rounder and two third-round picks.
