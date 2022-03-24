Lovie Smith and Texans Staffers Attend Cincinnati Bearcats Pro Day

A busy week of college pro days continued for Lovie Smith on Thursday in Cincinnati.

The Texans Head Coach attended the University of Cincinnati's Pro Day, as several members of the 13-1 NCAA semifinalist squad from last fall are likely to be picked this year in the NFL Draft.

Smith was at Texas A&M's Pro Day on Tuesday, and Ohio State's yesterday. He went to Michigan and Georgia last week for those schools' pro days as well.