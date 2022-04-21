Dynamic Destinations | 2022 Texans Away Games

Apr 21, 2022 at 05:23 PM

It's the second year of the 17-game schedule and now, being in the AFC, the Texans have nine road regular season games for the first time ever. And get this – six of them are against teams that have a new head coach; Las Vegas, Chicago, Denver, Miami, New York Giants and Jacksonville. That hardly means these are lay ups. Vegas and Miami had winning records. And the Raiders and Jags have head coaches getting their second shot, but it's worth noting.

From a sheer fan road trip standpoint, this might be the best layout of destination cities in franchise history. With the trips to Dallas, Chicago, New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Denver, it'll be a tough call as to where you'd most like to travel. And before the geography police tell me that the Giants play in New Jersey, let me point out that the stadium is right across the Hudson River from Manhattan, so you'll have all of New York at your disposal if you make the journey.

The Texans have been to Miami five times, including last season. But it's always fun to go there. And the trip to Chicago will be only the third time being in the windy city with fans present, as the game two years ago was played at empty Soldier Field due to the pandemic.

When the Miami Heat started to play well in the 1990's a lot of experts pointed to South Beach as a big reason for the home court advantage. Well, shouldn't the Raiders be enjoying a similar edge in Vegas? I say no, because the NFL is a one night visit and the players are on a strict curfew. Still, for the fans, this is an easy flight from just about anywhere with no limit on hotel space and entertaining things to do.

Denver has a terrific downtown and the outskirts of the city are breathtaking. Speaking of breathing, yes, flying to the mile-high atmosphere does have a slight effect. But you'll get over it as you gear up for NFL excitement.

Of course I'm not going to leave out the divisional games. Trips to Jacksonville, Nashville and Indianapolis are fun and have relatively easy airport access. If you've never been to see a Texans game away from NRG Stadium, you can't go wrong venturing to a divisional city.

But the crown jewel of this year's road schedule is the date at Dallas. This is only the third time visiting the Cowboys. 2006 was at the old Texas stadium, which wasn't in good shape but was dripping with history. In 2014 the Texans went to Arlington and lost in overtime in an epic showdown. The stadium was filled with Battle-Red-clad Texans fans and Tony Romo had to go to a silent count in his own building. Here's hoping for another great Texans turnout with a winning result.

Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.

📸 | Stadiums the Texans will visit in 2022

Check out all the stadiums the Texans will visit in 2022.

Nissan Stadium vs. Tennessee Titans
1 / 9

Nissan Stadium vs. Tennessee Titans

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Indianapolis Colts
2 / 9

Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Indianapolis Colts

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
Soldier Field vs. Chicago Bears
3 / 9

Soldier Field vs. Chicago Bears

Hard Rock Stadium vs. Miami Dolphins
4 / 9

Hard Rock Stadium vs. Miami Dolphins

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
AT&T Stadium vs. Dallas Cowboys
5 / 9

AT&T Stadium vs. Dallas Cowboys

Zach Tarrant
Empower Field at Mile High vs Denver Broncos
6 / 9

Empower Field at Mile High vs Denver Broncos

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
TIAA Bank Field vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
7 / 9

TIAA Bank Field vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MetLife Stadium vs. New York Giants
8 / 9

MetLife Stadium vs. New York Giants

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Allegiant Stadium vs. Las Vegas
9 / 9

Allegiant Stadium vs. Las Vegas

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

7 things to know about the Texans 2022 Schedule

In no particular order, here are seven things to know about the Texans 2022 schedule.

news

Top 11 storylines to follow for schedule release

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris outlines the top 11 storylines to follow ahead of the 2022 NFL Schedule Release on Thursday, May 12th.

news

High Degree of Difficulty in the 2022 Texans Schedule | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the Texans' 2022 opponents roster changes since free agency began.

news

Key Matchups | 2022 Texans Schedule

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at key matchups with each of the Texans 2022 Opponents.

news

AFC South Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | Additional teams based on standings

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' remaining 2021 opponents based on devision finish have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | AFC West

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' AFC West opponents have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | NFC East

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' NFC East opponents have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | AFC South

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris dives into the key roster moves the Texans' AFC South opponents have made during 2022 free agency.

news

Texans now know their 2022 opponents

The dates and times aren't known yet, but the Houston Texans know for sure who and where their opponents will be in the fall of 2022.

Advertising