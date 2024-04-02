Defense the overwhelming favorite at 42nd overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

Defense is the overwhelming favorite for the mock drafters when they're predicting Houston's choice at 42nd overall.

We're barely over three weeks away from the start of the NFL Draft. The first round begins the night of Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, but the Texans don't have a pick.

Instead, they're choosing first at 42nd overall, which is the next night, in the second round. Houston dealt the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to Minnesotafor the 42nd overall pick (a 2nd-rounder), a second-rounder next year, and the 188th overall selection this year.

Most mock drafts are only for the first round, but some have an entire second round mocked. Of all the mocks on the web, HoustonTexans.com pulled from the more notable ones, and there are 20 right now with second-round projections. Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa was the most-mocked player to Houston, as four different experts predicted he'll be a Texan.

Defensive tackle was the next most-popular choice, as Florida State's Braden Fiske was headed to Houston in three mocks. Michigan's Kris Jenkins and Ohio State's Mike Hall, Jr. were both mocked to the Texans by two times apiece.

In all, 18 of 20 mock drafts (90%) predicted the Texans would take a defensive player, with 10 prognosticating a defensive tackle and eight saying Houston would go with a corner.