Houston Texans
Defense the overwhelming favorite at 42nd overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

Apr 02, 2024 at 05:17 PM
Defense is the overwhelming favorite for the mock drafters when they're predicting Houston's choice at 42nd overall.

We're barely over three weeks away from the start of the NFL Draft. The first round begins the night of Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, but the Texans don't have a pick. 

Instead, they're choosing first at 42nd overall, which is the next night, in the second round. Houston dealt the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to Minnesotafor the 42nd overall pick (a 2nd-rounder), a second-rounder next year, and the 188th overall selection this year.

Most mock drafts are only for the first round, but some have an entire second round mocked. Of all the mocks on the web, HoustonTexans.com pulled from the more notable ones, and there are 20 right now with second-round projections. Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa was the most-mocked player to Houston, as four different experts predicted he'll be a Texan.

Defensive tackle was the next most-popular choice, as Florida State's Braden Fiske was headed to Houston in three mocks. Michigan's Kris Jenkins and Ohio State's Mike Hall, Jr. were both mocked to the Texans by two times apiece.

In all, 18 of 20 mock drafts (90%) predicted the Texans would take a defensive player, with 10 prognosticating a defensive tackle and eight saying Houston would go with a corner. 

In all, the Texans have these eight picks in this year's Draft.

MOCK DRAFT TEXANS SELECTION
HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/FOOTBALL TAKEOVER (JOHN HARRIS) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (LUKE EASTERLING) DT BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE
SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCRYSTAL) DT BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE
THE DRAFT NETWORK (RYAN FOWLER) DT BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE
DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM) DT MIKE HALL, JR., OHIO STATE
WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY) DT MIKE HALL, JR., OHIO STATE
FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG) DT KRIS JENKINS, MICHIGAN
USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR) DT KRIS JENKINS, MICHIGAN
THE DRAFT SCOUT (MELLO) WR KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE
HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JONATHAN ALEXANDER) CB KAMARI LASSITER, GEORGIA
NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER) CB KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, ALABAMA
CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO) CB MAX MELTON, RUTGERS
THE DRAFT NETWORK (KEITH SANCHEZ) DT BYRON MURPHY, II, TEXAS
PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS) DT JOHNNY NEWTON, ILLINOIS
CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS) CB ENNIS RAKESTRAW, MISSOURI
WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL) DT T’VONDRE SWEAT, TEXAS
ROTOWORLD (CONNOR RODGERS) WR ROMAN WILSON, MICHIGAN

