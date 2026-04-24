Five Stats to Know about Texans G Keylan Rutledge

1. 2x First Team All-ACC (2024,2025)
2. Played in 48 games, including 43 starts at Middle Tennessee (2022-23) and Georgia Tech (2024-25)
3. In 2025, led Georgia Tech offensive line that ranked 21st nationally in rushing yards per game (197.5) and third in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.69)
4. In his 4-year career (2022-25) he recorded 3,019 offensive snaps
5. He became the first Georgia Tech player since Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson to be named a First Team All-American in consecutive years