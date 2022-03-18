Football 101: Christian Kirksey

The Texans re-signed LB Christian Kirksey to a two year deal over the weekend, adding some veteran presence back to the linebacker room. It's a position that had five soon-to-be unrestricted free agents heading into the new league year.

It's now four because the man affectionately known as Kirko is coming back. And, that's a great thing. He's a leader on this team, wearing the green dot as the communicator between the sideline and the huddle. He has a great way with young players and provides leadership regardless of any situation.

In his first season with the Texans last season, he finished with over seven tackles per game, posting a 93 tackle season, tied for second on the team, although he missed four games. What Kirksey gives the Texans that they've lacked for YEARS is the fact that he was such an asset in pass coverage. He had eight passes defensed which was the top total for a player returning to the Texans in 2022.

He's vital as a middle of the field player in Tampa 2 coverage but his ability and intellect reading routes and route combinations helps the defense in all facets of pass coverage. Here's an example of that intelligence against the Titans in Week 18.