Football 101: Maliek Collins

It's hard to remember the first time that I saw Maliek Collins play football, but I do remember it happened sometime in his true freshman season at Nebraska. #7 in red and white darted upfield, snatched offensive linemen and made one play after the next. I watch so many games on Saturdays during the fall, switching from channel to channel that I don't often take the time to look up player information on the Interweb unless the guy I'm watching is a stud.

Maliek Collins, even as a true freshman, was a stud.

As such, when he signed with the Texans last year, I was hoping that we would see THAT player in Houston. We certainly did and it led to the Texans re-upping with Maliek for the 2022 season and beyond. All offseason long, when people have asked me which players I wanted to see the Texans bring back, my answer from the jump has been, "It starts with Maliek Collins."

A 300-lb man with quicks, explosiveness and concrete Charlie hands? Lovie Smith called him the engine of this defense? That guy? Yeah, let's bring him back.

The Texans did and that's a great thing.

He consistently won against interior OL with his pass rush and knifed into the backfield to make tackles for a loss. He was ultra-quick off the snap, hit those OL with his hands and it was tough to contain him. He set a personal best with nine TFL and then posted seven QB hits. He played with power and quickness which gave guards and centers issues as it did in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.