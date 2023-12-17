Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Titans 19-16 in overtime | Week 15

QB Case Keenum slings a 20-yard strike to WR Noah Brown.
QB Case Keenum connects with WR Noah Brown on 22-yard pass.
LB Khalil Davis ambushes Titans' quarterback Will Levis with a big fourth down sack.
QB Case Keenum fakes handoff throws dart over middle to WR Brevin Jordan on 14-yard pass.
RB Devin Singletary muscles his way for a 14-yard rush.
K Ka'imi Fairbairn's 23-yard field goal gets the Houston Texans on the board against the Tennesse Titans right before the half.
CB Steven Nelson intercepts Titans QB Will Levis' pass.
Houston Texans defense engulfs Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis for second fourth-down sack.
K Ka'imi Fairbairn connects on a 53-yard field goal.
TE Dalton Schultz makes an incredible snatch and grab catch in the red zone.
WR Noah Brown catches a 3-yard touchdown vs. the Tennessee Titans.
K Ka'imi Fairbairn delivers game-winning 54-yard field goal in overtime.