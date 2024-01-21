Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 34-10 to Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

Jan 20, 2024 at 06:50 PM
divisional-highlights

LB Christian Harris does just enough to stop Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for a two-yard tackle for loss in in the open field.

The Houston Texans' initial first down comes via RB Devin Singletary's 10-yard catch-and-run against the Baltimore Ravens.

QB C.J. Stroud and RB Devin Singletary hook up for a 26-yard completion in spite of Ravens' pressure and coverage.

TE Dalton Schultz shakes off early drop, and secures 21-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

K Ka'imi Faribairn's 50-yard field goal draws Texans even with the Baltimore Ravens.

DT Kurt Hinish corrals Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for Texans' first sack of the 2023 AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

LB Christian Harris halts Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's rush attempt on third down.

WR Steven Sims makes a spectacular 67-yard punt return touchdown vs. Baltimore Ravens.

QB C.J. Stroud zips pass over the middle to WR Nico Collins for 29 yards on third-down conversion.

CB Desmond King's sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson represents Houston's second in two-play span.

LB Blake Cashman leads Texans' pursuit of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for second Texans' sack in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

RB Devin Singletary gains 16 tough yards on bruising tote up the middle.

