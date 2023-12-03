Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans snap Broncos 5-game win streak

Dec 03, 2023 at 03:28 PM
Houston Texans Staff
231203-highlights

The Houston Texans won their seventh game of the 2023 season by knocking off the Denver Broncos 22-17 in Week 13. Jimmie Ward sealed the win with a late interception, and you can find all the best highlights here.

TE Brevin Jordan's 27-yard catch marks his longest catch since 2021.

QB C.J. Stroud finds WR Nico Collins for a 52-yard gain in the first quarter of action.

RB Dameon Pierce's first touchdown since Week 3 extends the Houston Texans' lead to 9-0 vs. the Denver Broncos.

QB C.J. Stroud uncorks 59-yard dime to WR Nico Collins after going through progressions.

DE Will Anderson Jr. sacks quarterback Russell Wilson on Denver Broncos' first play of second half.

QB C.J. Stroud dimes up WR Nico Collins for 39-yard pickup across middle.

Derek Stingley Jr. intercepts Russell Wilson's pass in the second half of action.

QB C.J. Stroud with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

CB Derek Stingley Jr. intercepts Russell Wilson's pass for the second time!

Game-ending INTERCEPTION! S Jimmie Ward ends Denver Broncos' five-game win streak in style.

QB C.J. Stroud's best plays from 285-yard game vs. the Denver Broncos from Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Watch Houston Texans WR Nico Collins' best plays from a 191-yard game vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Watch the Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos highlights from Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

