Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

WR Tank Dell's first catch of game goes for 15-yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WR Nico Collins catches a 14-yard touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LB Blake Cashman bags Tampa Bay's quarterback Baker Mayfield for critical tackle for loss on QB keeper in red zone.
K Ka'imi Fairbairn's 50-yard field goal trims Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lead to seven points.
RB Dare Ogunbowale shows his boot on touchback in the second half of action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WR Noah Brown catches a 75-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud.
QB C.J. Stroud's accuracy is immaculate on a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tank Dell.
TE Dalton Schultz catches a 9-yard Touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WR Nico Collins' hangtime is outrageous on a nearly caught touchdown pass from QB C.J. Stroud.
QB C.J. Stroud's two-point-conversion pass extends Houston Texans' lead to 30-23 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RB Devin Singletary pitches football to Stroud on role-reversal trick play.
RB Dare Ogunbowale drills go-ahead field goal to give the Texans a 33-30 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
QB C.J. Stroud's fifth touchdown pass gives Houston Texans the lead with 0:06 left. The Texans go on to defeat Tampa Bay 39-37.
