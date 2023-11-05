Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

Nov 05, 2023 at 03:40 PM
231105-highlights

WR Tank Dell's first catch of game goes for 15-yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Nico Collins catches a 14-yard touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LB Blake Cashman bags Tampa Bay's quarterback Baker Mayfield for critical tackle for loss on QB keeper in red zone.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn's 50-yard field goal trims Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lead to seven points.

RB Dare Ogunbowale shows his boot on touchback in the second half of action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Noah Brown catches a 75-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud.

QB C.J. Stroud's accuracy is immaculate on a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tank Dell.

TE Dalton Schultz catches a 9-yard Touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Nico Collins' hangtime is outrageous on a nearly caught touchdown pass from QB C.J. Stroud.

QB C.J. Stroud's two-point-conversion pass extends Houston Texans' lead to 30-23 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RB Devin Singletary pitches football to Stroud on role-reversal trick play.

RB Dare Ogunbowale drills go-ahead field goal to give the Texans a 33-30 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB C.J. Stroud's fifth touchdown pass gives Houston Texans the lead with 0:06 left. The Texans go on to defeat Tampa Bay 39-37.

Watch every catch from TE Dalton Schultz's 130-yard game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Watch QB C.J. Stroud's best plays from Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he threw for five touchdowns in the 39-37 victory.

Watch WR Noah Brown's best plays from Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he gained 153 yards.

Watch the full game highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 15-13 to Panthers

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Saints 20-13

Missed the action? Relive the Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Texans comeback falls just short in 21-19 thriller in Atlanta | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 thriller that came down to the final second of the game. 
news

Texans honor J.J. Watt, dominate Steelers 30-6 at home | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers handily, by a score of 30-6 in their first home win since Dec. 26, 2021 and honored J.J. Watt at halftime. 
news

Texans dominate Jaguars 37-17 for first win under DeMeco Ryans | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans 37-17 win over the Jaguars came complete with a blocked field goal, a kickoff returned for a touchdown, two defensive takeaways and an offensive shootout on the road.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans beat Colts 32-31 in wild finish in Indy, earning No. 2 draft spot

The Houston Texans finished their 2022 campaign with a comeback victory in Indianapolis, beating the Colts 32-31 on a Hail Mary touchdown and a season-high point total.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans nine-game win streak vs. Jaguars ends with 31-3 loss

The Houston Texans nine-game win streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars ended on Sunday with a 31-3 loss.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Heartbreaker in Houston as Texans fall 30-24 to Chiefs in OT

The Houston Texans fell 30-24 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 15 heartbreaker. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans doomed by turnovers in 27-14 loss to Browns

The Houston Texans fell 27-14 to the Cleveland Browns during Sunday's game at NRG Stadium. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 24-16 to New York Giants

The Houston Texans fell 24-16 to the New York Giants, committing two fourth-quarter turnovers at the goal line.
Advertising