Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans hold off Cardinals 21-16

Nov 19, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Houston Texans Staff
WR Tank Dell's first catch of the game goes for 22-yards.

RB Devin Singletary's juke-move prowess is 100 on 19-yard run vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

QB C.J. Stroud's 16th touchdown pass of 2023 hits sliding TE Dalton Schultz at the goal line.

QB C.J. Stroud's second connection with WR Tank Dell goes for 20-yard gain over the middle.

DE Will Anderson Jr.'s third sack of 2023 comes vs. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in Week 11.

Devin Singletary rushes for a 11-yard touchdown vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

CB Derek Stingley intercepts Kyler Murray's pass in the second quarter of action.

WR Tank Dell's fourth catch of the game goes for a 16-yard gain in Arizona Cardinals territory.

LB Blake Cashman's second sack of 2023 comes vs. Kyler Murray in Week 11.

QB C.J. Stroud and WR Tank Dell decimate Arizona Cardinals for 40-yard touchdown.

Houston Texans take advantage of Arizona Cardinals' error with a fumble recovery in the second half of action.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch's helmet comes off after LB Neville Hewitt's strong special-teams tackle.

Watch the Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals highlights during Week 11 of the 2023 season.

Watch every Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell catch from 149-yard game during Week 11 of the 2023 season.

Watch the best Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary runs from 112-yard game vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 11.

Watch the best Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud plays vs. Cardinals during Week 11 of the 2023 season.

