Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bengals in thrilling victory

QB C.J. Stroud pinpoints TE Dalton Schultz for 23-yard pickup amid tight coverage.
RB Devin Singletary has a lot of open space on 22-yard burst to reach red zone.
QB C.J. Stroud's accuracy is ridiculous on sideline strike to toe-tapping WR Tank Dell.
WR Tank Dell's high-difficulty catch goes for 17-yard pickup.
QB C.J. Stroud connects with WR Tank Dell for a 6-yard touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals.
QB C.J. Stroud finds Noah Brown for a 29-yard gain against the Cincinnati Bengals.
QB C.J. Stroud rolls way out right before 28-yard laser to WR Noah Brown.
K Matt Ammendola's 45-yard field goal gives Texans a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati Bengals at the half.
RB Dare Ogunbowale delivers one of 2023's best hit-stick tackles vs. Bengals Trenton Irwin.
QB C.J. Stroud runs in a circle before locating WR Noah Brown for 20-yard completion.
QB C.J. Stroud lofts 19-yard sideline dime to WR John Metchie in the red zone.
RB Devin Singletary rushes for a 6-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
QB C.J. Stroud goes downtown to WR Noah Brown for 34-yard connection.
RB Devin Singletary's shiftiness is palpable during 11-yard run.
QB C.J. Stroud's second rush TD of 2023 extends Texans' lead to 26-17.
DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepts Joe Burrow's pass.
CB Shaquill Griffin's first interception since 2020 comes on Cincinnati Bengal's Joe Burrow's pass into end zone.
DT Sheldon Rankins detonates on Joe Burrow for hit-stick sack in crunch time.
WR Noah Brown's seventh catch of the game gets Houston Texans into field goal range on the final drive.
K Matt Ammendola's game-winning 38-yard field goal sneaks JUST inside upright.