Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bengals in thrilling victory

Nov 12, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Houston Texans Staff
231112-highlights

QB C.J. Stroud pinpoints TE Dalton Schultz for 23-yard pickup amid tight coverage.

RB Devin Singletary has a lot of open space on 22-yard burst to reach red zone.

QB C.J. Stroud's accuracy is ridiculous on sideline strike to toe-tapping WR Tank Dell.

WR Tank Dell's high-difficulty catch goes for 17-yard pickup.

QB C.J. Stroud connects with WR Tank Dell for a 6-yard touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals.

QB C.J. Stroud finds Noah Brown for a 29-yard gain against the Cincinnati Bengals.

QB C.J. Stroud rolls way out right before 28-yard laser to WR Noah Brown.

K Matt Ammendola's 45-yard field goal gives Texans a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati Bengals at the half.

RB Dare Ogunbowale delivers one of 2023's best hit-stick tackles vs. Bengals Trenton Irwin.

QB C.J. Stroud runs in a circle before locating WR Noah Brown for 20-yard completion.

QB C.J. Stroud lofts 19-yard sideline dime to WR John Metchie in the red zone.

RB Devin Singletary rushes for a 6-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

QB C.J. Stroud goes downtown to WR Noah Brown for 34-yard connection.

RB Devin Singletary's shiftiness is palpable during 11-yard run.

QB C.J. Stroud's second rush TD of 2023 extends Texans' lead to 26-17.

DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepts Joe Burrow's pass.

CB Shaquill Griffin's first interception since 2020 comes on Cincinnati Bengal's Joe Burrow's pass into end zone.

DT Sheldon Rankins detonates on Joe Burrow for hit-stick sack in crunch time.

WR Noah Brown's seventh catch of the game gets Houston Texans into field goal range on the final drive.

K Matt Ammendola's game-winning 38-yard field goal sneaks JUST inside upright.

Related Content

news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 15-13 to Panthers

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Saints 20-13

Missed the action? Relive the Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Texans comeback falls just short in 21-19 thriller in Atlanta | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 thriller that came down to the final second of the game. 
news

Texans honor J.J. Watt, dominate Steelers 30-6 at home | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers handily, by a score of 30-6 in their first home win since Dec. 26, 2021 and honored J.J. Watt at halftime. 
news

Texans dominate Jaguars 37-17 for first win under DeMeco Ryans | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans 37-17 win over the Jaguars came complete with a blocked field goal, a kickoff returned for a touchdown, two defensive takeaways and an offensive shootout on the road.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans beat Colts 32-31 in wild finish in Indy, earning No. 2 draft spot

The Houston Texans finished their 2022 campaign with a comeback victory in Indianapolis, beating the Colts 32-31 on a Hail Mary touchdown and a season-high point total.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans nine-game win streak vs. Jaguars ends with 31-3 loss

The Houston Texans nine-game win streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars ended on Sunday with a 31-3 loss.
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Heartbreaker in Houston as Texans fall 30-24 to Chiefs in OT

The Houston Texans fell 30-24 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 15 heartbreaker. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans doomed by turnovers in 27-14 loss to Browns

The Houston Texans fell 27-14 to the Cleveland Browns during Sunday's game at NRG Stadium. 
Advertising