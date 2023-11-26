Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall short to Jacksonville

Nov 26, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Houston Texans Staff
231126-highlights

QB C.J. Stroud zips 16-yard pass to WR Tank Dell on first play of scrimmage.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson makes touchdown-saving pass break up vs. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's pass.

RB Devin Singletary infiltrates the red zone on a 33-yard catch-and-run via screen pass.

QB C.J. Stroud's 26-yard pass locates WR Robert Woods in blanket coverage.

WR Tank Dell catches a 7-yard touchdown pass from QB C.J. Stroud against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WR Tank Dell somehow makes a 17-yard leaping catch amid an undercut tackle.

Houston Texans stuff Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's rush attempt on the final play of the first half inside the 5-yard line.

CB Derek Stingley Jr. snags his second interception of 2023 via Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's errant pass in third quarter.

QB C.J. Stroud's high-stepping touchdown run ties the game in the third quarter.

WR Xavier Hutchinson sets new career long with a 34-yard catch vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

QB C.J. Stroud's 17-yard touchdown pass to WR Nico Collins trims Jacksonville Jaguars' lead to four in the fourth quarter.

