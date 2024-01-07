Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans earn a playoff spot with victory against Colts

Jan 06, 2024 at 10:15 PM
highlights

WR Nico Collins catches a 75-yard touchdown catch from C.J. Stroud to open the game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

LB Christian Harris' instant pressure of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew leads to a sack for a loss of 8 yards.

WR Nico Collins chooses violence vs. the Indianapolis Colts defense to finish off a 29-yard catch and run off of a bubble screen.

FB Andrew Beck catches a 1-yard touchdown vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

QB C.J. Stroud opens the second half with a 23-yard, back-shoulder beauty of a throw to WR Nico Collins.

QB C.J. Stroud opts to run on a flea-flicker pass play and gains 15 yards for a first down pickup.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn puts the Texans ahead of the Indianapolis Colts 17-14 with a 51-yard field goal.

WR Nico Collins comes back to QB C.J. Stroud's desperation throw for a diving 14-yard gain.

RB Devin Singletary weaves his way in for a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

