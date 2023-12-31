Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Titans on New Years Eve

Dec 31, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Houston Texans Staff
231231-highlights

QB C.J. Strouds connects with WR Robert Woods on 18-yard pass.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn's 28-yard field goal opens scoring in Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.

QB C.J. Stroud lofts pass to TE Brevin Jordan for 12-yard touchdown.

DT Sheldon Rankins recovers a forced fumble and scores the first defensive touchdown of the season.

DE Will Anderson Jr. gets two sacks in as many plays for total of -17 yards.

QB C.J. Stroud lofts up a 21-yard sideline dime to wide receiver Nico Collins.

QB C.J. Stroud darts pass to WR Robert Woods for an 18-yard gain.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn's 51-yard field goal extends Texans' lead to 26-3.

Related Content

news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall to Browns on Christmas Eve

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Titans 19-16 in overtime | Week 15

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans game here with the top highlights.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans snap Broncos 5-game win streak

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans' victory over the Denver Broncos here with the top highlights.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall short to Jacksonville

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game here with the top highlights.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans hold off Cardinals 21-16

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans win over the Arizona Cardinals here with the top highlights.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bengals in thrilling victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans big win at in Cincinnati here with the top highlights.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 15-13 to Panthers

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Saints 20-13

Missed the action? Relive the Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Texans comeback falls just short in 21-19 thriller in Atlanta | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 thriller that came down to the final second of the game. 
news

Texans honor J.J. Watt, dominate Steelers 30-6 at home | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers handily, by a score of 30-6 in their first home win since Dec. 26, 2021 and honored J.J. Watt at halftime. 
Advertising