Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall to Browns on Christmas Eve

Dec 24, 2023 at 03:30 PM
231224-highlights

RB Devin Singletary bursts into the Cleveland Browns' secondary for a 17-yard pickup.

RB Dameon Pierce goes 98 YARDS for kickoff return touchdown.

CB DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepts Joe Flacco's pass.

CB Derek Stingley Jr. ends a wild first half with an interception of Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco's pass in the end zone.

WR Nico Collins' seventh touchdown catch of 2023 comes via QB Davis Mills' delivery.

QB Davis Mills' two-point-conversion pass to WR Nico Collins makes it a 36-15 game.

Houston Texans defy the odds by recovering an onside kick vs. the Cleveland Browns.

QB Davis Mills dimes up WR Xavier Hutchinson for an 18-yard pickup.

