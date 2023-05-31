Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

May 31, 2023 at 06:26 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

"We just have to bring awareness to it and understand the severity of the situation where a lot of kids unfortunately are losing their lives to something that's senseless, and we just want to make sure we're supporting it and getting out in front of it, and it means a lot to us as an organization," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "As I told our players this morning, it's bigger than just being great football players. I want our guys to understand that we're more than just players. We're also great men, great leaders in our communities, and our guys are in support of it, and I'm proud of the way they represented from last year, seeing it from afar, all the way up until now."

Last year, Texans players came together to raise $200,000 for the Robb School Memorial Fund after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. Texans CEO and Chair Cal McNair matched the players' contributions for a total donation of $400,000 from the organization.

The shooting hits close to home for the team. Texans Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez is a Uvalde native and attended Robb Elementary. Ryans was also outspoken about the issue of gun violence and school shootings.

"Personally for me, I've lost a cousin to gun violence, and unfortunately like a week ago another cousin of mine was shot, innocent bystander," Ryans said. "So for me, it is personal, because it's near and dear to my heart because I've lost family. So it is touching, and it does hit home to me, as well as to those in Uvalde, as well."

Related Content

news

Texans to hold joint practices with Dolphins, Saints

After a four-year hiatus, joint practices are back for the Houston Texans, who will get extra work against the Dolphins and Saints this August.

news

Four takeaways from Texans first open practice of OTAs

Here are four takeaways from the first open OTA practice for the Houston Texans.

news

Would new NFL third QB rule alter course of Texans history?

The Houston Texans have had a few close calls with needing an emergency third quarterback over the years.

news

Meet the Rookie | S Brandon Hill

Meet Houston Texans safety Brandon Hill, drafted in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | WR Xavier Hutchinson

Meet Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, drafted in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | LB Henry To'oTo'o

Meet Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, drafted in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | DE Dylan Horton

Meet Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton, drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Rookie | WR Tank Dell

Meet Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, drafted in the third round (69th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

VanderNotes: What you need to know about the Texans 2023 Schedule

Marc Vandermeer gives his hot takes on the 2023 Houston Texans schedule.

news

Six things that stand out on the Texans 2023 schedule

With the 2023 NFL Schedule release Thursday, here are six observations that Houston Texans fans shouldn't overlook.

news

Texans' 2023 opponents combined for .427 winning percentage in 2022

The Houston Texans will host just one team in 2023 that finished above .500 on the road last season.

Advertising