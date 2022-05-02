In Their Own Words: Texans Draftees Describe Themselves | Daily Brew

The 2022 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, and the Texans emerged with nine players. Five are on the offensive side of the ball, four are defenders, three grew up in the Houston area, and six of the nine picks played their college ball in the SEC.

After each was selected, they talked about who they are as players.

Here's a snippet from each guy.

1st Round (3rd overall) - LSU DB Derek Stingley, Jr.: "I'm just calm. I don't let my emotions get too high, too low. I know in certain areas whenever I mess up, I know how to diagnose it and talk it through with my coaches and fix it real fast."

1st Round (15th overall) - Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green: "Technique. Focus on the little detailed things in your game. Especially watching film as a lineman, you can pick little things that defensive linemen and linebackers do to get an edge on them. And when you get that edge, you exploit it, and you do your job."

2nd Round (37th overall) - Baylor DB Jalen Pitre: "I wanna have my hair on fire wherever I'm going, and hit people as hard as I can when I get there."

2nd Round (44th overall) - Alabama WR John Metchie, III: "Versatile. I think I'll fit in however they need me. Just being a student of the game. Lots of studying, watching lots of guys, and just practicing adding those tools and taking pride in being a route runner, a 'get-open' type of guy."