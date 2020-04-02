J.J. Watt's "Ultimate Tag" releases show trailer, set to premiere May 20

Apr 02, 2020 at 03:49 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see J.J. Watt on television.

The Houston Texans star defensive end's highly-anticipated primetime game show, "Ultimate Tag" will premiere May 20 on FOX.

As executive producer, Watt co-hosts the new show along with his two brothers T.J. and Derek, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With professional sports paused due to COVID-19, Watt made a plea to show producers to release the game show series early.

So, it may be no coincidence that less than 24 hours later, FOX released a never-before-seen trailer and announced next month's series premiere.

Watt has appeared in a number of television shows, most recently hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 1.

