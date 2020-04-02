J.J. Watt's "Ultimate Tag" releases show trailer, set to premiere May 20

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see J.J. Watt on television.
The Houston Texans star defensive end's highly-anticipated primetime game show, "Ultimate Tag" will premiere May 20 on FOX.
As executive producer, Watt co-hosts the new show along with his two brothers T.J. and Derek, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With professional sports paused due to COVID-19, Watt made a plea to show producers to release the game show series early.
So, it may be no coincidence that less than 24 hours later, FOX released a never-before-seen trailer and announced next month's series premiere.
Watt has appeared in a number of television shows, most recently hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 1.