Jon Weeks sends lunch to Houston-area first responders

Mar 31, 2020 at 05:30 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Jon Weeks provided lunch to Houston-area first responders on Tuesday, sending a Texas favorite, Whataburger, to Fire Stations 10, 11, 22 and 42 and medical staff at the Houston Emergency Center.

The Houston Texans Pro Bowl long snapper also sent a personal message thanking those working tirelessly during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"First and foremost, thank you for everything that you guys are doing," Weeks said in his message. "Thank you for being there on the front lines, making the ultimate sacrifice to protect us, to make sure we are safe. We can't thank you enough. We appreciate everything that you guys are doing. We hope that you guys can enjoy lunch on the Weeks' family today. Again, thank you so much for everything."

Prior to signing with the Texans in April 2010, Weeks was training to be an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Arizona. The Texans agreed to terms to resign Weeks this month.

Photos: Best of LS Jon Weeks

Houston Texans and LS Jon Weeks agreed to terms to re-sign.

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
1 / 20

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.

Eddie Clarke
An image from the Nov. 1, 2019 Play 60 event.
2 / 20

An image from the Nov. 1, 2019 Play 60 event.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Sept. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Texans lost 10-16.
3 / 20

An image from the Sept. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers. The Texans lost 10-16.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Nov. 17, 2019 regular season away game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 7-41.
4 / 20

An image from the Nov. 17, 2019 regular season away game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans lost 7-41.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the August 3, 2019 Texans training camp practice.
5 / 20

An image from the August 3, 2019 Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 21, 2019 regular season away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans won 23-20.
6 / 20

An image from the Dec. 21, 2019 regular season away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans won 23-20.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
7 / 20

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
8 / 20

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
9 / 20

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Dec. 21, 2019 regular season away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans won 23-20.
10 / 20

An image from the Dec. 21, 2019 regular season away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans won 23-20.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 9, 2019 community development event in which Jon Weeks hosted local students to shop for holiday gifts at Target.
11 / 20

An image from the Dec. 9, 2019 community development event in which Jon Weeks hosted local students to shop for holiday gifts at Target.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 9, 2019 community development event in which Jon Weeks hosted local students to shop for holiday gifts at Target.
12 / 20

An image from the Dec. 9, 2019 community development event in which Jon Weeks hosted local students to shop for holiday gifts at Target.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Dec. 8, 2019 regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 24-38.
13 / 20

An image from the Dec. 8, 2019 regular season home game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 24-38.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event in which five Texans players visited patients at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
14 / 20

An image from the Nov. 26, 2019 community development event in which five Texans players visited patients at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
15 / 20

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

Eddie Clarke
1An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
16 / 20

1An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

Eddie Clarke
An image from the Nov. 1, 2019 Play 60 event.
17 / 20

An image from the Nov. 1, 2019 Play 60 event.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 event in which Jon Weeks and Jacob Martin surprised a Texans fan with a free Carnival Cruise Vacation.
18 / 20

An image from the Oct. 15, 2019 event in which Jon Weeks and Jacob Martin surprised a Texans fan with a free Carnival Cruise Vacation.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Oct. 27, 2019 regular season home game against the Oakland Raiders. The Texans won 27-24.
19 / 20

An image from the Oct. 27, 2019 regular season home game against the Oakland Raiders. The Texans won 27-24.

CASSIE STRICKER
An image from the Oct. 6, 2019 regular season home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans won 53-32.
20 / 20

An image from the Oct. 6, 2019 regular season home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans won 53-32.

CASSIE STRICKER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The latest on Texans WRs Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks

Head Coach Lovie Smith gives an update on the possible return of Houston Texans Wide Receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks in Week 10.

news

3 takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three things you missed from Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference as Week 10 gets underway.

news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.

news

Thursday Night Football is Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm

The Houston Texans host the Eagles on Thursday Night and will wear their new Battle Red helmets for the first time.

news

How the Battle Red helmet inspired a Texans uniform change

First a new red helmet, but could bigger uniform changes be on the way for the Houston Texans?

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:15 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Texans and Astros to rep the H on Thursday night

The Texans will broadcast Game 5 of the Astros-Phillies World Series and provide scoring updates throughout NRG Stadium during Thursday Night Football.

news

3 takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media after facing the Titans and ahead of playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

news

Sunday at NRG Stadium is Kids Day Presented by Texas Children's Hospital

The Houston Texans host the Titans on Sunday and will spend the day celebrating of our next generation of Texans Fans.

news

Astros to the World Series plus a Dameon Pierce Halloween costume | Week in Review

Recap the Houston Texans' week heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with both relevant and not-so-relevant information.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday Press Conference

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed more playing time for some, improvements on offense and injury concerns following Week 7 in Las Vegas.

news

Texans hope to increase LB Christian Harris' role after debut

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith says the rookie linebacker had some flash plays in his debut.

Advertising