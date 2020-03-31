Jon Weeks sends lunch to Houston-area first responders

Jon Weeks provided lunch to Houston-area first responders on Tuesday, sending a Texas favorite, Whataburger, to Fire Stations 10, 11, 22 and 42 and medical staff at the Houston Emergency Center.
The Houston Texans Pro Bowl long snapper also sent a personal message thanking those working tirelessly during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"First and foremost, thank you for everything that you guys are doing," Weeks said in his message. "Thank you for being there on the front lines, making the ultimate sacrifice to protect us, to make sure we are safe. We can't thank you enough. We appreciate everything that you guys are doing. We hope that you guys can enjoy lunch on the Weeks' family today. Again, thank you so much for everything."
Prior to signing with the Texans in April 2010, Weeks was training to be an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Arizona. The Texans agreed to terms to resign Weeks this month.
Houston Texans and LS Jon Weeks agreed to terms to re-sign.