Jones earns second AFC honors

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones takes off on a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown.



The NFL announced Wednesday that Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8, capturing the award for the second time in three weeks. With Jones' win, Houston has had 13 players win AFC Player of the Week honors in team history - one on offense, three on defense and nine on special teams.



The 6-2, 207-pound Jones returned a punt 73 yards for the score in the Texans' victory over the Bengals. With this honor, Jones joins Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner and New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees as the only players in the NFL to earn Player of the Week honors multiple times this season.



Jones, in only his second NFL season, became the first Texans player to win AFC Player of the Week honors more than once in a season. He joins Texans kicker Kris Brown as the only two players in franchise history to win multiple NFL AFC Player of the Week honors.



Jones' 73-yard return was the second-longest of his career. He ranks second in the NFL with a 14.7-yard punt return average through seven games this season. His two punt returns for touchdown this season are a franchise single-season record and are the second-most in the league this year.



Wide receiver Avion Black was the first Texans player to register a punt return for a touchdown with a 76-yard return against Baltimore in Week 15 of 2002 on his way to the first AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in Texans history.



This is the second NFL honor this season for the Texans. Houston finished the 2007 season with a team-record five AFC individual awards. Three players won weekly awards and two were named AFC Player of the Month.

Texans' AFC Player of the Week Award Winners:

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Player

</td> <td>

Award

</td> <td>

Week

</td> <td>

Year

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Jacoby Jones

</td> <td>Special Teams </td> <td>

8

</td> <td>2008 </td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Jacoby Jones

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

6

</td> <td>

2008

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

André Davis

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

14

</td> <td>

2007

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Kris Brown

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

5

</td> <td>

2007

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Mario Williams

</td> <td>

Defensive

</td> <td>

1

</td> <td>

2007

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Kris Brown

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

16

</td> <td>

2006

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

DeMeco Ryans

</td> <td>

Defensive

</td> <td>

13

</td> <td>

2006

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Andre Johnson

</td> <td>

Offensive

</td> <td>

4

</td> <td>

2006

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Jerome Mathis

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

8

</td> <td>

2005

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Kris Brown

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

3

</td> <td>

2004

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Chad Stanley

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

9

</td> <td>

2003

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Avion Black

</td> <td>

Special Teams

</td> <td>

15

</td> <td>

2002

</td> </tr> <tr> <td>

Aaron Glenn

</td> <td>

Defensive

</td> <td>

14

</td> <td>

2002