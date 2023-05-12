Meet the Rookie | WR Tank Dell

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2023 draft class.
Meet Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, drafted in the third round (69th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Name: Tank Dell
Position: Wide receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10/165
School: Houston
Hometown: Daytona, Florida
-Nicknamed Tank as a baby because of his large head, Dell's full name is actually Nathaniel.
-He began his career at FCS-level Alabama A&M and transferred to Independence Community College (Kansas) before arriving at the University of Houston.
-Dell chose Houston over Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Old Dominion and USF, among others.
-He played three seasons (2020-22) at Houston, where he appeared in 32 games and caught 211 passes for 2,904 and 28 touchdowns.
-In 2022, Dell served as Houston's team captain and led the nation in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards (1,398). He was second in the country, averaging 107.5 receiving yards per game.
-He contributed to the Cougars' special teams as a kick returner who rushed for 312 yards from 2020-21. In 2022, Dell returned nine punts for 153 yards and a touchdown, averaging 17.0 yards per return.
-At UH, Dell received another nickname, "Flash," for his speed and elusiveness.
-Last December, Dell sent an Instagram message to the Texans asking to be drafted by the team.
-Fun fact: Dell is the first Cougar to be drafted by the Houston Texans.
-Dell will wear No. 13 for the Texans.