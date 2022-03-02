Nick Caserio praises "good balance" of Texans coaching staff

"It's really a good balance of youth and experience," Caserio said. "Even some of the younger coaches have experience in the system."

The Texans offense will be different under Coordinator Pep Hamilton. In addition to the Texans assistants who remained on staff from last season, White, Warhop and TE Coach Tim Berbenich have all coached with Hamilton at other stops in the past. White and Hamilton were on staff together in the XFL with Washington, while Warhop and Hamilton coached together with the 49ers in 2006. Berbenich spent three years with Hamilton and the Colts from 2013 through 2015.