Nick Caserio praises "good balance" of Texans coaching staff

Lovie Smith's coaching staff is in place and it's a blend of fresh faces and those long on experience.
It's NFL Year 1 for Offensive Assistant/QBs Coach Ted White, while OL Coach George Warhop enters his 27th NFL season. For General Manager Nick Caserio, the blend is positive.
"It's really a good balance of youth and experience," Caserio said. "Even some of the younger coaches have experience in the system."
The Texans offense will be different under Coordinator Pep Hamilton. In addition to the Texans assistants who remained on staff from last season, White, Warhop and TE Coach Tim Berbenich have all coached with Hamilton at other stops in the past. White and Hamilton were on staff together in the XFL with Washington, while Warhop and Hamilton coached together with the 49ers in 2006. Berbenich spent three years with Hamilton and the Colts from 2013 through 2015.
"So it's kind of a balance and a blend of the two," Caserio said. "We feel good about where the staff is and the kind of staff that we put in place. It's a credit to Lovie and the assistant coaches for being able to identify some of these folks. We're excited to get started."
Smith, Hamilton and the assistants have begun making changes and many have already met with some players. The offseason conditioning program begins in mid-April.
