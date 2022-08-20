Nico Collins TD grab ends half on high note

Aug 20, 2022 at 02:01 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Nico Collins took advantage on Saturday night.

The second-year wide receiver came down with an 18-yard scoring catch at the end of the first half, using his 6-foot-4 inch frame to wrestle the ball away from a Rams defender.

The touchdown reception came with a second remaining in the second quarter, and after Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point, the Texans went into the intermission with a 7-6 lead over Los Angeles. Houston would win the game, 24-20, at SoFi Stadium.

Collins finished the night with four catches for 48 yards, and his scoring grab was also his longest reception of the evening.

"We needed to make a play and get into the end zone," Collins said. "That was a perfect opportunity, and Davis trusted me. He threw it to me and I made a play for him."

For Head Coach Lovie Smith, having Collins matched up with a smaller cornerback was advantageous for the Texans offense.

"Nico's a big target, with a lot of talent," Smith said. "We want to get him in those type of situations. If we run the ball well, we'll get more 1-on-1 situations for Nico."

It was the final pass of the night for quarterback Davis Mills, who completed 10-of-17 passes for 96 yards. He liked what he saw from the pass catcher who was a rookie with him last fall.

"The biggest growth I've seen from him has been off the field and how much he's matured," Mills said. "Going to work each day, trying to be the best player he can be. I think he's made a big jump."

Collins and the Texans return to practice on Monday and they'll host the 49ers at NRG Stadium in the preseason finale Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT.

