Now That It's Here...Here's What to Know | Daily Brew

I'm going to be in Las Vegas at the Draft, and Wednesday on HoustonTexans.com I'll have some content with former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph on the scene, as well as a few other NFL and college notables who promise to share some tidbits about the Texans ahead of Thursday night.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., Deepi Sidhu will host Texans Live on the website and Mobile App. She'll answer fan questions, chat with some guests and experts, and set the stage for what's to come later that night.

If you're in town, come on out to Miller Outdoor Theatre that night. The Texans are hosting a free NFL Draft Party for fans. The stage will feature GM Nick Caserio and Head Coach Lovie Smith popping by via video to talk with fans, and former Texans receiver Cecil Shorts, III will be the emcee. He'll chat with the 2021 Rookie Class, and several other personalities will check in as well. There will be games, activities and more all around the theatre.

Around lunchtime Thursday, we'll have the final Mock Draft Tracker for picks 3 and 13. You'll find out who the experts believe Houston takes with their first-rounders.

Texans Radio will have wall-to-wall Draft coverage on Thursday, starting with Texans All-Access at 6 p.m., and continuing through the Draft, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday night is more of the same, but the Draft starts an hour earlier at 6 p.m., and then on Saturday morning the coverage gets going at 11 a.m., and keeps up throughout the day.

In the early afternoon on Friday, Deepi will be live again, as the Texans will introduce their first-rounders in a press conference. Later on that day, before the second round begins, she'll be live again for Texans Live. Then she'll go live again on Saturday.

On Sunday evening at 11 p.m. on ABC-13/KTRK, we'll have the annual "Texans All-Access: The Draft" television show. It'll include 1-on-1 interviews with the first-rounders, Caserio and much more.

