Now That It's Here...Here's What to Know | Daily Brew

Apr 25, 2022 at 03:35 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

NFL Draft week is finally here.

The Texans, by this time next week, will have added several rookies to their roster.

With 11 picks heading into the Thursday, Friday and Saturday festivities, Houston is well-armed to buttress the current roster with young talent.

To help keep you covered on all things Texans, we have some stuff you need to remember.

First and foremost, make sure you download the Houston Texans Mobile App. John Harris has his final Mock Draft, and there are a few surprises.

The Mobile App and HoustonTexans.com are your starting points for being in the know this week, and every week, in terms of the team.

Also, tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday evening, Texans radio will be on like always from 6 to 7 p.m. CT. You can listen on SportsRadio 610 AM, the Mobile App or HoustonTexans.com. Harris and Marc Vandermeer will talk all about the latest possibilities and get you prepared.

I'm going to be in Las Vegas at the Draft, and Wednesday on HoustonTexans.com I'll have some content with former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph on the scene, as well as a few other NFL and college notables who promise to share some tidbits about the Texans ahead of Thursday night.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., Deepi Sidhu will host Texans Live on the website and Mobile App. She'll answer fan questions, chat with some guests and experts, and set the stage for what's to come later that night.

If you're in town, come on out to Miller Outdoor Theatre that night. The Texans are hosting a free NFL Draft Party for fans. The stage will feature GM Nick Caserio and Head Coach Lovie Smith popping by via video to talk with fans, and former Texans receiver Cecil Shorts, III will be the emcee. He'll chat with the 2021 Rookie Class, and several other personalities will check in as well. There will be games, activities and more all around the theatre.

Around lunchtime Thursday, we'll have the final Mock Draft Tracker for picks 3 and 13. You'll find out who the experts believe Houston takes with their first-rounders.

Texans Radio will have wall-to-wall Draft coverage on Thursday, starting with Texans All-Access at 6 p.m., and continuing through the Draft, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday night is more of the same, but the Draft starts an hour earlier at 6 p.m., and then on Saturday morning the coverage gets going at 11 a.m., and keeps up throughout the day.

In the early afternoon on Friday, Deepi will be live again, as the Texans will introduce their first-rounders in a press conference. Later on that day, before the second round begins, she'll be live again for Texans Live. Then she'll go live again on Saturday.

On Sunday evening at 11 p.m. on ABC-13/KTRK, we'll have the annual "Texans All-Access: The Draft" television show. It'll include 1-on-1 interviews with the first-rounders, Caserio and much more.

There's a lot more to digest, so stay locked into HoustonTexans.com and the Houston Texans Mobile App.

On Thursday night, the franchise will host a free Draft Party for fans in Houston at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Links

Related Content

news

GM Nick Caserio open to trades, but not expecting much action at No. 3 | Daily Brew

Nick Caserio, open to trading the No. 3 overall pick, admitted he expects there to be more interest in the Texans' No. 13 pick instead.

news

Mock Draft Doubts | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer debunks mock drafts.

news

QB Davis Mills Describes Changes in New Offense | Daily Brew

The Texans have a new offense with coordinator Pep Hamilton in charge. QB Davis Mills discussed some of the changes.

news

Next steps for Brevin Jordan, Nico Collins | Daily Brew

Offensive success will rely on the development of second-year TE Brevin Jordan and WR Nico Collins under OC Pep Hamilton.

news

AFC South Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Picks Palooza | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his excitement for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Long wait over: Texans begin Offseason Conditioning Program | Daily Brew

The voluntary offseason conditioning program began Monday for the Texans at NRG Stadium.

news

What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks back at what teams with multiple first round 2021 NFL Draft picks did and how their picks' rookie seasons went.

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

Advertising