Coaches' Input "Valuable" to GM Nick Caserio and Scouting Staff for NFL Draft

While the scouts are evaluating talent year-round, the coaches come into the mix shortly after the season ends. Caserio said each coach is given "a number of players to evaluate", and those subsequent evaluations add another layer of perspective to the Texans' ultimate decision. It's valuable, according to Caserio, that Head Coach Lovie Smith and many of his assistants have been around the block a time or two with regards to the Draft.

"We have a pretty experienced staff, so they've seen a lot of players, they've evaluated a lot of players, so they're going to have input," Caserio said. "Ultimately, I'm going to have to make the decision, but it's going to be done in concert with the group of people."

This is the second Draft for Caserio as the Texans General Manager, and it'll be the 12th Draft for Smith as an NFL Head Coach.

On Thursday night, the franchise will host a free Draft Party for fans in Houston at Miller Outdoor Theatre.