Texans "have 80 to 100" players they would draft this year

Apr 21, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Hundreds and hundreds of players are Draft-eligible on a yearly basis, but Nick Caserio detailed how the Texans eliminate many of those in the pre-Draft evaluation process.

Just one week away from the start of the NFL Draft, the Texans General Manager met with the media on Thursday during a press conference at NRG Stadium. Caserio touched on numerous topics, but explained how Houston has whittled down the list of possible future Texans over the last few months.

"I'd say there's roughly 80 to 100 players that we would actually draft," Caserio said. "That doesn't mean we'll draft them all in the first round, but at some point I would say that is about the number."

There are several factors in that elimination process, like skill level, fit, medical evaluations and much more.

"Part of our process is, we're not afraid to eliminate some players," Caserio said. "That doesn't necessarily mean that we don't like them. But maybe it's where they're expected to be picked relative to the grade or value we have on him."

With 11 picks overall this year, Caserio and the Texans are in position to add layers of young talent to the roster. Houston owns the third and 13th overall selections, as well as a second-rounder, and two picks each in the third and fourth rounds. With seven days to go until the start of the Draft, Caserio explained what's happening.

Related Links

"Really what we're doing now, it's not so much the vertical stacking, as it is the horizontal," Caserio said. "So you're kind of looking at equivalent-valued players and their position relative to where you may have to acquire them. What we have to do is look at our team, look at the positioning of our board, work it horizontally, and then just make an assessment about 'Ok, if we pick here, realistically is this player a possibility?' If he's not a factor, then let's move on and let's go to the next slot."

The NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas and starts Thursday evening at 7 p.m. CT. The Texans will host a free Draft Party for fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre that same night.

Related Content

news

GM Nick Caserio open to trades, but not expecting much action at No. 3 | Daily Brew

Nick Caserio, open to trading the No. 3 overall pick, admitted he expects there to be more interest in the Texans' No. 13 pick instead.

news

Mock Draft Doubts | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer debunks mock drafts.

news

Defense the Favorite at 13 | Mock Draft Tracker

While the mock drafts are split on who the Texans will take 13th overall, the majority believe Houston will select a defensive player.

news

6 Emerge as Possibilities at 3rd Overall | Mock Draft Tracker

With just over a week before the 2022 NFL Draft, the experts are divided on who they think the Texans will take third overall. Six names have become the most-mocked to Houston.

news

A Gaggle of Greats at 3 Overall | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 3rd overall. 12 players chosen in that spot have been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a few more will soon join them in Canton.

news

Lucky 13? | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 13th overall.

news

37th Overall Picks Have Excelled and Electrified | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 37th overall.

news

1 of Lovie's faves went 68th overall | Draft Pick History

One of the Texans' 11 NFL Draft picks in 2022 is 68th overall. Perhaps the best to ever get chosen in that spot, flourished for Lovie Smith and the Chicago Bears.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

A 107th Pick Went to 9 Straight Pro Bowls | Draft Pick History

Houston owns the 107th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Here's a brief history of some notable players who were selected in that spot.

news

What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks back at what teams with multiple first round 2021 NFL Draft picks did and how their picks' rookie seasons went.

Advertising