Harris 100 | Mock Draft 2.0

Apr 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM
It's time for Mock Draft version 2.0. A few things…I didn't look back at my last mock draft, didn't even open the dadgum file. No cut and paste or anything, just started from scratch. Also, NO trades, which was ultra-difficult for me to even consider, but I did it. And, I extended this mock draft to No. 37 to consider the Texans second round pick, as well. Let's roll and see who the Texans, and 23 other teams, snatch up in the first round…and beyond.

Round 1

Table inside Article
PickTeamPickReasoning
1Jacksonville JaguarsDE Travon Walker, GeorgiaWalker’s traits are off the charts and I’m rolling the dice that GM Trent Baalke is telling his draft room that “traits win out”. That doesn’t mean that Walker can’t play, quite the contrary, but this guy is an uber-athlete who could be a versatile piece up and down the defensive line.
2Detroit LionsDE Aidan Hutchinson, MichigaWhen Walker’s name is called, the Lions draft room will all run the card to Las Vegas for Hutchinson. Michigan man. Detroit pro.
3Houston TexansOL Ikem Ekwonu, NC StateI’ve thought about this one, as most of you know, for days and days but I keep coming back to one thought I’ve had since I first saw Ekwonu. He’s the most significant, most impactful game changer in the trenches in this draft. I can go to sleep well at night knowing the Texans have him on the offensive line with Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt and others.
4New York JetsDE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OregonI still think there’s a lot of flash to Thibodeaux that’s a bit maddening, but I think there’s a ton there to feel GREAT about. So, if the Texans pulled the trigger at number three on Thiboeaux, I would feel great about his prospects…and his radio interviews with us, of course. But, the Texans went Ekwonu in this mock, so the Jets call Thibodeaux’s name and will team him with Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers which is shaping up to be a solid defensive line conglomerate.
5New York GiantsOT/OG Evan Neal, AlabamaThe Giants have LT Andrew Thomas. The Giants have no other high caliber players on that unit. Until now. Thomas and Neal could be bookend tackles for a long time in the Big Apple.
6Carolina PanthersOT Charles Cross, Mississippi StateThe QB situation isn’t a great one. The options are as follows. 1. Sam Darnold 2. A potential trade for Baker Mayfield. 3 A rookie and not much else. Not great, but the Panthers can’t pass up on a bona fide, best pass protector in this draft LT. Cross is exactly that and should effectively protect whoever steps under center in 2022 and beyond.
7New York GiantsCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSUThe Giants cornerback situation is far from outstanding with James Bradberry trade rumors flying around and not a ton else at the position. So, Stingley joins Neal in New Jersey to help turn Big Blue into an NFC East power again.
8Atlanta FalconsWR Chris Olave, Ohio StateToo much draft time on my hands got in my head with this one. I had talked myself into the Falcons selecting Liberty QB Malik Willis in my previous mock draft, but the more I ruminated on the situation, I just don’t think teams are going to sink top ten picks on this group of QB prospects. Not this year. As such, the next biggest need in Atlanta is WR and Olave is my WR1, so let’s do it - Olave to the ATL.
9Seattle SeahawksCB Sauce Gardner, CincinnatiWith the three top OL off the board and a need at the cornerback position, Sauce and Seattle sound like a great marriage. The Seahawks have seen his ilk before and were ultra-successful with corners like Sauce. So, it felt right for Seattle to pull the trigger, even though CB hasn’t historically been a first-round target under the Pete Carroll/John Schneider regime.
10New York JetsWR Jameson Williams, AlabamaThe Jets bolstered the offensive line around QB Zach Wilson, drafting OG Alijah Vera-Tucker one year after drafting LT Mekhi Becton and signing OG Laken Tomlinson this offseason. On the flip side, they signed receiver Corey Davis in free agency last year but more is needed, and Williams fits the bill. This cat can fly and provides Wilson with an explosive weapon alongside Davis, Braxton Berrios and last year’s stud draft pick Elijah Moore.
11Washington CommandersS Kyle Hamilton, Notre DameBreak my heart, Washington, but it makes too much sense. The Commanders badly need a back four game changer and Hamilton fits that bill.
12Minnesota VikingsCB Trent McDuffie, WashingtonI’m a huge fan of McDuffie and wouldn’t mind one bit if the Vikings passed to allow the Texans a shot at the former Husky cornerback. But, the Minnesota CB situation is fairly dire at this point and McDuffie can help fill one opening long-term.
13Houston TexansDT Jordan Davis, GeorgiaBig, athletic and football violent, he’s the exact type of player that’ll bring back that interior dominance that the Texans need when facing stud run games and running backs Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and James Robinson six times a year. Plus, Davis does a great Rock imitation and I’m down with that for sure.
14Baltimore RavensDE/OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida StateAlthough I really wanted Davis in Houston, and made that pick one spot prior, I thought long and hard about Johnson’s impact in Houston as well. Looooong and hard. Davis filled a different need for the Texans even though Johnson’s presence as an all-around edge player was highly attractive. So much so that the Ravens will call his name with the very next pick.
15Philadelphia EaglesDE George Karlaftis, PurdueAs I mentioned earlier, I did this mock without looking back at my last one. One thing that I do remember saying about this pick was that the Eagles would eventually replace long-time star Brandon Graham with the new Brandon Graham. So, no change to the pick - Karlaftis to the Eagles. If it works out that way for Karlaftis and the Eagles, this will be an A+ pick at No. 15.
16New Orleans SaintsRT Trevor Penning, Northern IowaThis is a bit high for Penning, in all honesty, but he’s the next best tackle on my board and it’s the second most significant need on this roster. The first we’ll get to in a little bit. The reason two may come before one is that Chargers could easily snag the FCS star pass protector with the very next pick. Penning is a heck of an athlete but has a WWE mentality and those two don’t always go hand in hand. We saw that down at the Senior Bowl. But, the Saints need someone on the edge to protect the QB they’ll select at #19. I’ll take a shot on an athlete like Penning to do just that.
17Los Angeles ChargersOG Kenyon Green, Texas A&MThe Chargers need to do two major things over the next three years. Give Justin Herbert all the weapons. Protect the third-year star QB. Do those two things and the sky’s the limit for the Chargers. Enter Green. He’ll play guard instead of tackle but he’ll be the second or third best OL on the team the very second he walks on the LA campus. Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley and Green? Not a bad trio to start the OL construction process for Herbert.
18Philadelphia EaglesLB Devin Lloyd, UtahLong and athletic, Lloyd has the traits that teams crave in a first round off the ball backer. He’s still a work in progress as all are, but his first step, IQ and ability to get his hands on the ball carrier are nearly without peer in this draft class.
19New Orleans SaintsQB Desmond Ridder, CincinnatiCURVE. BALL! With Malik Willis and every other QB still on the board, the Saints snatch the guy they fell in love with that precipitated a trade with the Eagles back in March. I’ve always felt like Ridder was New Orleans’ guy for some reason. Defensive minded head coach Dennis Allen will love having a mature, gym rat leader on offense.
20Pittsburgh SteelersQB Malik Willis, LibertyThe rumor at the Senior Bowl that made its way throughout Hancock Whitney Stadium was that the Steelers didn’t love hometown boy Kenny Pickett as much as they did Willis. This team is loaded with DUDES and stars, with one major exception. As such, Willis should bring some star power to the Steel City in due time.
21New England PatriotsCB Andrew Booth Jr., ClemsonAfter losing J.C Jackson and Stephon Gilmore over the past couple of seasons, the Patriots need to replenish the cornerback position. Booth feels like a Patriot in so many ways and it’s the right fit.
22Green Bay PackersWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio StateThe Deebo Samuel news broke about halfway through this mock draft’s completion and that could have an impact in Green Bay. The Packers lost Davante Adams, which was the biggest loss, but they also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Receiver is a major issue and Wilson is a relative steal at No. 22. But, if the Packers make the 49ers an offer for Deebo…things could get really interesting.
23Arizona CardinalsC Tyler Linderbaum, IowaC Rodney Hudson still has some football left in his tank, but I don’t love much else on an offensive line that MUST do a better job protecting Kyler Mu…well, if, you know, Murray is still in Arizona. Linderbaum will find a home on the interior in some way, shape or form on a line that needs help.
24Dallas CowboysOG Zion Johnson, Boston CollegeJohnson will solidify either the center or guard spot for the next decade, health permitting. He’s as safe a pick as there is in this draft class and would be a tremendous get for the Cowboys at No. 24.
25Buffalo BillsRB Breece Hall, Iowa StateI don’t know that I could/would pull the trigger on a running back in the first round, but I would if it’s a special dude and I felt like I was one player away from winning a ring. Hall is special and the Bills are nearly one player away from winning its first ring. Soooo, let’s drop in my RB1 in Buffalo.
26Tennessee TitansOLB Boye Mafe, MinnesotaOLB Harold Landry re-upped in a big way with the Titans and OLB Bud Dupree signed one last offseason. Landry played at THAT level but Dupree didn’t throughout the 2021 season. If things go south, for some reason, with one or both of the two veteran rushers, Mafe is one heck of an athlete who could use a year to grow, learn and selectively rush on third down. This could be a great spot for him to get drafted.
27Tampa Bay BuccaneersDT Devonte Wyatt, GeorgiaI don’t know if he’s the perfect fit in a 3-4 but he’s needed in Tampa Bay on the interior. There might be some past issues for Tampa Bay to work through on Wyatt, but he’s wildly talented and that should sway the Buccaneers late in the 1st round.
28Green Bay PackersLB Nakobe Dean, GeorgiaI felt great about a Georgia linebacker here, but Dean v. Quay Walker was much more competitive, if you will, than at first glance. I see Dean as the next alpha on that defense and much needed in Green Bay.
29Kansas City ChiefsWR Drake London, USCLondon is all over the place on mocks and had he been fully healthy for the last half of 2021, perhaps, I’d feel more confident about him being a top 12 pick at worst. I really like London and think this could be a great marriage in Kansas City.
30Kansas City ChiefsEdge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn StateI’ve studied Ebiketie a ton in the process and believe he can fit in a number of different defenses, doing all kinds of different things out on the edge. He’s powerful and long but has a different gear off the edge. He could bolster Kansas City’s edge depth chart in a hurry. In fact, in a year or two, he might be the only guy left, honestly. But, he’s not a bad starting point for this defense.
31Cincinnati BengalsOL Tyler Smith, TulsaSmith is an unpolished masher with insane athleticism and power. His technique at tackle was all over the map as a starter the past two seasons. But, my goodness, this guy is talented and can jump in at guard right away. Ted Karras, La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and now Smith. The Great Cincinnati Burrow Wall is nearly complete.
32Detroit LionsS Daxton Hill, MichiganI just can’t see Hill NOT in the first round and the Lions could use a piece like Hill next to Tracy Walker, who they re-upped with this offseason. He’s one of my favorite players, regardless of position in this draft and the Lions keep adding former Michigan stars. Hey, David Ojabo and Haasan Haskins are still out there for the Lions to keep adding #GoBlue stars.

Round 2

Table inside Article
PickTeamSelection1st Round Selections
33Jacksonville JaguarsS Lewis Cine, GeorgiaDE Travon Walker, Georgia
34Detroit LionsQB Kenny Pickett, PittDE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan and S Daxton Hill, Michigan
35New York JetsCB Kyler Gordon, WashingtonDE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon and WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
36New York GiantsQB Matt Corral, Ole MissOT Evan Neal, Alabama and CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
37Houston TexansCB Kaiir Elam, FloridaOL Ikem Ekwonu, NC State and DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

