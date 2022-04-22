Everyone--Not Just the GM & Coaches--Is Watching During a Prospect Visit

Instead, Caserio and the Texans have the prospects travel all around the building.

"What we're going to do is, 'Okay, you're going to meet the position coach,'" Caserio said. "'You're going to meet the coordinator. Defense install, we're going to see if you can retain that information. We're going to talk to you about maybe an experience you had on your team or maybe an example of diversity,' and see if they can articulate some thoughts. What's their overall understanding, overall awareness, and say 'Alright, maybe there's some other things, maybe some risk factors,' that doesn't necessarily eliminate the player."

Meetings with strength and conditioning staff, the nutrition staff and others will follow. In some instances, those sessions can yield interesting information.

"When they go in to talk to Lovie, they're on their best behavior," Caserio said. "When they're not talking to Lovie and maybe they're somewhere else with a different staff member, they give off a different vibe or a different message. So, then you sort of corroborate the information like, 'Wait a minute, he was this way, but over here he said a different thing. Well, maybe there's a gap. We've got to try to fill that gap.' It's not like playing 'gotcha', but it's just trying to make sure we have enough checks and balances in place."

It's all, according to Caserio, a chance to get a complete look at who the prospect is as a player and a person, and how they'll fit in the framework of the team.