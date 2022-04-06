Nuggets of Gold at 205 | Draft Pick History

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third article in a series examining the history of all 11 Texans selections. On Monday, the 245th overall pick history was detailed, and yesterday we looked at the 207th overall pick. Tomorrow, the 183rd overall pick will be detailed.

The 205th pick in the NFL Draft has often struggled, but if the Texans are able to find a Eugene Daniel, they'll have themselves a valuable defensive back.

Houston has 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, including a trio of sixth-rounders. The second of those three is the 205th pick, which came to Houston from Green Bay. The Texans dealt wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Packers for their sixth-round selection.

But back to Daniel: he was the Colts' eight-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft at 205th overall. The LSU Tiger wasted little time making a big impact, as he started 14 games that season and picked off six passes. Daniel would ultimately last 13 years in Indianapolis and appear in 198 games for the Colts. He's third in franchise history with 35 career interceptions, and just four players--Reggie Wayne, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas and Adam Vinatieri--played in more games as a Colt than Daniel. After the 13 years in Indianapolis, he concluded his NFL career in 1997 with the Ravens, where he would start six more games and pick off three more passes.

On the whole, however, the 205th pick hasn't enjoyed a lot of success in the NFL. 83 men have been drafted in the spot since 1943, and more than half (42) failed to ever play in a regular season contest. Seven started 32 games or more, and other than Daniel, only Pierre Garçon started more than 100 career games.

Garçon, also a Colts' draft pick, was selected in the sixth round of 2008. He spent 11 seasons in the NFL with Indianapolis, Washington and San Francisco. In 2013 and 2016 with Washington, Garçon eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, and he finished his career with 7,854 receiving yards and 38 scoring grabs.

The last three 205th overall picks all played in 2021, and have combined to appear in 70 contests in three seasons.